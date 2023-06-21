 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aiath_riceandsorenstam_230705.jpg
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
nbc_golf_livefrom_minaharigaeintv_230705.jpg
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women’s Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_daniellekangintv_230705.jpg
Kang seeking second major win at U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aiath_riceandsorenstam_230705.jpg
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
nbc_golf_livefrom_minaharigaeintv_230705.jpg
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women’s Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_daniellekangintv_230705.jpg
Kang seeking second major win at U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kang ramping up for KPMG Women's PGA Championship

June 21, 2023 01:23 PM
Danielle Kang joins Golf Central to talks about what she's focusing on while preparing for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and dialing her driver.