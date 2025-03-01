 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Purdue Boilermakers' Braden Smith
Kaufman-Renn scores 29, Smith adds 23 as No. 20 Purdue beats UCLA 76-66 to end four-game skid
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Practice
COTA Xfinity starting lineup: Connor Zilisch wins pole
Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic Round 2
Jake Knapp goes from 59 to 70, but still leads Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Top Clips

nbc_chky_ndmsuehl_250228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame loses to No. 3 Michigan State
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2
nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Purdue Boilermakers' Braden Smith
Kaufman-Renn scores 29, Smith adds 23 as No. 20 Purdue beats UCLA 76-66 to end four-game skid
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Practice
COTA Xfinity starting lineup: Connor Zilisch wins pole
Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic Round 2
Jake Knapp goes from 59 to 70, but still leads Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Top Clips

nbc_chky_ndmsuehl_250228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame loses to No. 3 Michigan State
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2
nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: No. 20 Purdue gets past UCLA

March 1, 2025 12:00 AM
UCLA led with under eight minutes to go, but No. 20 Purdue took the lead and separated to snap a four-game losing streak in Big Ten men's basketball action on Friday night.