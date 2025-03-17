Gonzaga could challenge Houston in Midwest Region

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
Duke remains at No. 1 in AP Top 25 entering March Madness; St. John’s rises to No. 5
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun, The Players Championship playoff
Rory McIlroy, who knows well the pain of J.J. Spaun’s defeat, relishes victory again at The Players
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Hanshin Tigers
Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_ewers_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 5 Quinn Ewers
nbc_csu_dart_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Jaxson Dart
nbc_horse_vaderbyrecap_250317.jpg
American Promise an ‘eye opener’ at Virginia Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
Duke remains at No. 1 in AP Top 25 entering March Madness; St. John’s rises to No. 5
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun, The Players Championship playoff
Rory McIlroy, who knows well the pain of J.J. Spaun’s defeat, relishes victory again at The Players
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Hanshin Tigers
Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_ewers_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 5 Quinn Ewers
nbc_csu_dart_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Jaxson Dart
nbc_horse_vaderbyrecap_250317.jpg
American Promise an ‘eye opener’ at Virginia Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gonzaga could challenge Houston in Midwest Region

March 17, 2025 01:08 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzel weigh in on the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament, highlighting both Gonzaga and Clemson as teams that could surprise in March.