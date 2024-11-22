Skip navigation
Gillespie looks to bring new style to Maryland
November 22, 2024 11:20 AM
Maryland men's basketball player Ja'Kobi Gillespie discusses how he draws inspiration from Maryland greats including Jahmir Young while mixing his own playmaking ability into his game.
