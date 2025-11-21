 Skip navigation
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d898a3c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4354x2449+0+226/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fc0%2F66%2F2d0e1d354fc481b4223dea122c57%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247834195
Defending champ Jeeno Thitikul storms to three-shot lead at CME Tour Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Pan Am Games: Baseball-United States vs Cuba
Kelsie Whitmore is top pick, Mo’ne Davis selected 10th in 1st Women’s Pro Baseball League draft

nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU torch Wisconsin
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Saunders, Dybantsa put on a show vs. Wisconsin

November 21, 2025 06:21 PM
Richie Saunders and AJ Dybantsa led the way as No. 9 BYU took it to No. 23 Wisconsin in front of a friendly Utah crowd.

nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
05:21
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU torch Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_halftimehl_251121.jpg
02:44
Michigan State, Arizona impress with big wins
nbc_cbb_arizonaap_251121.jpg
02:59
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
nbc_cbb_davisupdateVOD_251121.jpg
01:18
BYU honor code will affect Davis’ status
k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
nbc_nba_collegecheck_251119.jpg
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
nbc_cbb_souwsh_251118.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT
kiyan.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
nbc_nba_buzzwilliamsint_251115.jpg
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
nbc_cbb_pennstvlasalle_251115.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
nbc_cbb_clemson_gt_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_251114.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_arizplayerintv_251114.jpg
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_lloydintv_251114.jpg
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
usc_mpx.jpg
04:56
Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State
nbc_cbb_freshmenreportv2_251114.jpg
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_kareemintv_251114.jpg
04:52
Kareem shares his memories of Walton
nbc_cbb_uscpostgameintvs_251114.jpg
01:41
Rice celebrates triple-double with USC teammates
nbc_cbb_bittlehlintv_251112.jpg
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
nbc_cbb_sdsvore_251112.jpg
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_htboldpredictions_251112.jpg
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
td_up_cbb_251112.jpg
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
nbc_cbb_wvuhodgeintv_251112.jpg
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
nbc_cbb_colboyleintv_251112.jpg
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_ucfdawkinsintv_251112.jpg
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
nbc_cbb_utahjensenintv_251112.jpg
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
nbc_cbb_okstlutzintv_251111.jpg
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’

nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_251121.jpg
01:18
Expect Godwin to have a ‘part-time role’ in return
nbc_roto_nuggets_rocketsV2_251121.jpg
01:48
Nuggets vs. Rockets could be a ‘live betting spot’
nbc_roto_trailblazers_warriorsV2_241121.jpg
01:56
Will Warriors cover at home against Trail Blazers?
nbc_roto_panthersV2_251121.jpg
02:17
Can Panthers continue playoff push vs. 49ers?
nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
nbc_roto_mvp_straffordV2_251121.jpg
02:16
Stafford leading MVP race after Allen’s TNF loss
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251121.jpg
01:22
Fantasy significance of possible Burrow return
nbc_roto_jamescook_251121.jpg
01:17
Cook ‘good in all facets’ in Bills’ backfield
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
nbc_roto_nickeil_251121.jpg
01:36
Alexander-Walker stepping up in Young’s absence
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_251121.jpg
01:30
Maxey putting together ‘MVP-caliber’ season
nbc_roto_sabonis_251121.jpg
01:48
Kings’ Sabonis out multiple weeks
nbc_roto_bestbet_henry_251121v2.jpg
01:41
Ravens’ RB Henry, Bears are NFL Week 12 best bets
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraitions_251121.jpg
05:37
Cardinals’ Wilson a safe flex option in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_week12injuries_251121.jpg
16:58
Where does Burrow rank if he returns in Week 12?
nbc_ffhh_billstexansrecap_251121.jpg
14:10
Allen’s slump a trend for QBs facing HOU defense
nbc_berry_lastcall_251121.jpg
03:04
Hall, Henry among best Week 12 prop bets
nbc_berry_ontap_251121.jpg
06:28
Purdy has higher ceiling than Prescott in Week 12
nbc_nba_notb_olympictalk_251121.jpg
10:02
Team USA Basketball roster picks for 2028 Olympics
heisman_bets_251121.jpg
02:16
ND’s Love an exceptional value in Heisman market
nbc_roto_week12_patriots_jetsV4_251121.jpg
01:27
Pats covering vs. CIN among best NFL Week 12 bets
nbc_nba_notb_pick6set_251121.jpg
04:28
Holmgren flying under the radar with Thunder
nbc_nba_notb_lamelo_251121.jpg
09:59
Reacting to report that Ball is open to trade
nbc_nba_notb_sga_251121.jpg
03:02
Does SGA’s lack of 4th-quarter play hurt MVP case?
oly_fswom_bradietennellshort_251121.jpg
05:24
Tennell turns it up in short program at Finlandia
oly_fsmen_jasonbrownshort_251121.jpg
05:19
Brown brings it with Riverdance short in Finland
nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
11:17
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
05:05
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills