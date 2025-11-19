Skip navigation
How to watch No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ahead of CME final, new LPGA commish shares roadmap to tour’s long-term success
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo out multiple weeks
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Syracuse's freshman Anthony 'will be a pro'
November 19, 2025 01:06 PM
Pierre Andresen and producer Christian Odjakjian talk college basketball with Houston's start to the season and Kiyan Anthony's play for Syracuse as a freshman.
Related Videos
02:00
Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
04:56
Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?
04:52
Kareem shares his memories of Walton
01:41
Rice celebrates triple-double with USC teammates
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
06:19
Continuity on Otzelberger’s side at Iowa State
Latest Clips
07:09
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
03:53
How will Judkins fare in Sanders’ first start?
02:09
Falcons will use run-heavy scheme with Cousins in
10:31
Chase’s suspension makes Higgins a fantasy WR1
03:48
Lawrence well outside fantasy ‘QB1 territory’
06:24
Trust Kamara, Barkley to get heavy volume
10:20
Reviewing the Celtics and Wizards’ rebuilds
09:56
Assessing trade options for Williamson, Young
04:05
Vrabel, Johnson making big impressions in Year 1
06:55
Bucs ‘in sticky territory’ ahead of Rams showdown
05:38
Williams, Maye are most impressive second-year QBs
05:01
NBA Pick 6: Anthony-Towns points, Mitchell assists
03:02
Pitt vs. GA Tech could be ‘best game of the day’
05:36
Kentucky, USC, Rutgers lead underdog picks
02:30
Will BYU be able power past Cincinnati?
09:54
Trade or stay: Mavericks’ Davis and Grizz’s Morant
02:58
Pelicans fan base deserves more after Green firing
04:03
CFP stakes loom large over USC vs. Oregon
07:54
Eagles, Rams ‘are legit’ contenders in the NFC
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
05:48
Evaluating CFP ‘chaos scenarios’
05:43
Cunningham announces shoe deal with Nike
08:02
Broncos, Patriots headline race for AFC’s top seed
02:04
Pop-Tarts Bowl ups the ante with six mascots
06:48
Franklin is a ‘grand slam’ hire for Virginia Tech
16:49
What do CFP rankings reveal about committee?
05:57
Dungy: Chiefs continuously make same mistakes
03:17
Can Allen continue to put the Bills on his back?
01:50
Croucher: Rockets-Cavs is a total ‘coin flip’
02:08
Cousins starting for ATL cause for concern vs. NO
