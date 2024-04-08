Watch Now
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
Off to a slow start offensively to begin the season, veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt could struggle to generate enough runs and RBI production to keep him among fantasy's top-10 first basemen.
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA
Heston Kjerstad has put his name back on fantasy radars thanks to a blazing start this year in Triple-A, but managers shouldn't overreact by rushing to stash the talented 25-year-old.
Why Donovan, Turang offer value as waiver adds
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlights Brandon Donovan and Brice Turang as intriguing hitters to add off of the waiver wire, with Donovan showing power growth and Turang offering upside in speed.
What’s to blame for rash of pitcher injuries?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski advise dropping Shane Bieber and Eury Perez in fantasy baseball but waiting another week on Spencer Strider, before they discuss what's responsible for MLB's wave of pitcher injuries.
Gray, Lodolo returns are intriguing in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the upcoming returns of Sonny Gray, Nick Lodolo and Aaron Ashby while looking at potential waiver wire pickups in fantasy baseball.
Gausman not a concern, still a top fantasy pitcher
Kevin Gausman has had a couple scares early on, but he's not a concern yet and remains one of MLB's top fantasy baseball pitchers moving forward.
Skenes should be stashed in fantasy baseball
Paul Skenes has the potential to be a fantasy force with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but first, he needs to be called up from the Minor Leagues.
Story injury gives Hamilton a brief fantasy role
With the injury to Trevor Story, Red Sox shortstop David Hamilton might have a role in fantasy baseball for managers who need a stolen-base threat, but he's likely not a long-term option.
Gore is worth grabbing in mixed fantasy leagues
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore has been impressive through two starts, making him a valuable fantasy asset in mixed leagues.
Inside the controversy of Ohtani’s first Dodger HR
Dan Patrick chats with Sam Blum of The Athletic about the controversial situation regarding the woman who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first home run ball as a Los Angeles Dodger, questioning the ethics of what happened.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pirates’ Jones
Eric Samulski highlights which players you should add, hold and drop after the first week of the MLB season, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones.
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
David Robertson opened some eyes on Opening Day, and the strong-looking veteran could challenge José Leclerc soon for the Texas Rangers' closer job -- and could thus become a top-15 fantasy baseball reliever soon.
Benson’s tools, playing time brings fantasy value
Will Benson is now the everyday center fielder for the Cincinnati Reds, and given the hard contact he's displayed early in the season and his stolen-base capacity, he's well worth a fantasy baseball start.