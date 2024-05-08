Watch Now
Fantasy catcher options after Contreras' injury
With Cardinals’ catcher Willson Contreras hitting the injured list, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlight Danny Jansen and Mitch Garver as potential fantasy replacements.
Up Next
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
Imanaga's early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
Fantasy managers who gambled on Shota Imanaga in drafts should hold onto the impressive 30-year-old, who has dazzled through seven starts with a 1.08 ERA.
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
Consider trading for Guardians' Kwan amid IL stint
Following Steven Kwan's trip to the injured list, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate whether managers should hold onto the hot-hitting outfielder or consider other options.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: García Jr.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: García Jr.
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. and Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson.
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
With Nolan Jones injured for the Colorado Rockies, Jordan Beck is getting to audition to stay at the MLB level, which makes him a good candidate to stash on fantasy baseball rosters.
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season
Torkelson's power abandoning him to begin season
Spencer Torkelson's lack of power has been an oddity to begin the 2024 MLB season, but while still searching for his first HR, he can sustain mixed-league value hitting the ball as often as usual.
Caminero’s tools offer promise for fantasy in 2024
Caminero's tools offer promise for fantasy in 2024
Junior Caminero hasn't had his MLB shot quite yet in 2024, but his tools and Triple-A production give him promise to make an impact for the Tampa Bay Rays and in fantasy baseball at some point this season.
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
Manzardo likely won't be a fantasy force in 2024
Kyle Manzardo's encouraging AAA performances showed promise, but the Cleveland Guardians' depth at first base will likely relegate him to a limited fantasy role in 2024.
Orioles’ Means has legitimate fantasy upside
Orioles' Means has legitimate fantasy upside
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means tossed seven scoreless innings in his season debut and showed why he has major fantasy baseball upside.
Scott has serious potential in fantasy baseball
Scott has serious potential in fantasy baseball
New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott has the tools to be a force in fantasy baseball, possessing the potential to be a top 50 starter.
Treinen, Hudson could split save chances with LAD
Treinen, Hudson could split save chances with LAD
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the closer-by-committee approach with the Los Angeles Dodgers and why both Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson will see save opportunities with Evan Phillips sidelined.
Arraez ‘freed from mediocre lineup’ after trade
Arraez 'freed from mediocre lineup' after trade
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze the trade that sent Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres and how it will impact both lineups in fantasy baseball.