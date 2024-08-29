Watch Now
Royals, Mariners winning 'war of attrition'
Tom Verducci joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest news around the league, including the Chicago White Sox's struggles and the Kansas City Royals' dramatic turnaround.
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the latest performances and fantasy value of Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Ryne Nelson, Jordan Montgomery, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt.
Mets have been ‘patient’ with Nimmo in lineup
The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew breaks down whether to hold on to New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo and Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan in your fantasy baseball team.
Crews could be a solid ‘upside stash’ in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Dylan Crews' fantasy upside with the Washington Nationals, explaining which types of rosters the LSU product would fit best with.
Kay: Judge having a better season than Ohtani
Michael Kay of YES Network, and host of The Michael Kay Show, chats with Dan Patrick about the greatness of Aaron Judge, his season vs. Shohei Ohtani's, whether the Yankees will win the Juan Soto sweepstakes and more.
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million
Darren Rovell joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest news in the growing market of sports memorabilia, as Babe Ruth's 'called shot' jersey recently sold for $24.12 million in auction.
Votto tells of the moment he decided to retire
The recently retired Joey Votto tells Dan Patrick about the moment he decided to step aside from MLB, his final season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, reflections from his Cincinnati Reds career and more.
Leiter: Judge’s incredible season not a surprise
Al Leiter tells Dan Patrick that Aaron Judge's historic season with the New York Yankees has been amazing but not surprising, before the two get into the state of MLB pitching and a possible six-inning starter minimum.
Ride Del Castillo’s hot streak in fantasy
Eric Samulski and James Schiano zero in on Arizona Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo, highlighting how he's "firmly" working his way towards starting status in one-catcher leagues.
Tigers’ ace Skubal could have workload reduced
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss how Tarik Skubal's looming workload management could impact his production down the stretch this year in fantasy leagues.
Can the Braves withstand Riley’s injury?
With Austin Riley set to miss 6-8 weeks, the Rotoworld Baseball Show highlights how the Atlanta Braves and fantasy managers should consider pivoting.
Kurkjian: Ohtani is ‘most remarkable’ player ever
Tim Kurkjian joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest news across Major League Baseball, including the potential new pitching rule and Shohei Ohtani's latest feat.