MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule will feature something not seen in 50 years
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jasmine Paolini wins U.S. Open match after 3 points due to Karolina Pliskova injury
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
nbc_cfb_michiganhype_240829.jpg
Michigan looking to repeat in Year 1 under Moore
nbc_dps_dponsteelersandpatriotsstartingqbs_240829.jpg
Which backup QB plays first: Fields or Maye?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
Michigan looking to repeat in Year 1 under Moore
Which backup QB plays first: Fields or Maye?

Royals, Mariners winning 'war of attrition'

August 29, 2024 02:29 PM
Tom Verducci joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest news around the league, including the Chicago White Sox's struggles and the Kansas City Royals' dramatic turnaround.
nbc_roto_baseball_diamondbacks_240828.jpg
3:24
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
USATSI_24024838.jpg
3:51
Mets have been ‘patient’ with Nimmo in lineup
nbc_roto_baseball_dylancrews_240828.jpg
3:32
Crews could be a solid ‘upside stash’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_judge_240828.jpg
5:39
Kay: Judge having a better season than Ohtani
nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_240826.jpg
9:21
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_240823.jpg
17:56
Votto tells of the moment he decided to retire
nbc_dps_alleiterinterview_240822.jpg
12:57
Leiter: Judge’s incredible season not a surprise
nbc_roto_rbasedelcastillo_240821.jpg
3:43
Ride Del Castillo’s hot streak in fantasy
nbc_roto_rbaseskubal_240821.jpg
3:13
Tigers’ ace Skubal could have workload reduced
nbc_roto_rbaserileyinjury_240821.jpg
3:18
Can the Braves withstand Riley’s injury?
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240820.jpg
12:59
Kurkjian: Ohtani is ‘most remarkable’ player ever
nbc_rbs_michaelharris_240814__220075.jpg
3:31
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
