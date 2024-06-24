 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Washington Nationals
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: June 24
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Olympic women’s golf field: Full list of 60 players who qualified for Paris
WNBA: JUN 23 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreacs_240624.jpg
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Washington Nationals
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: June 24
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Olympic women’s golf field: Full list of 60 players who qualified for Paris
WNBA: JUN 23 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreacs_240624.jpg
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lunch Money: Padres, Columbia top today's bets

June 24, 2024 12:00 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for Monday, including a win for the Padres over the Nationals and Columbia to take down Paraguay in Copa America.
Up Next
nbc_dps_reggiejackson_240621.jpg
5:16
Jackson recalls racist treatment from playing days
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwBobichette_240620.jpg
2:58
Bichette is falling short of expectations
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwJakeBloss_240620.jpg
3:51
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwdavidfry_240620.jpg
3:45
Buy into the dip with Guardians’ Fry
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240619.jpg
1:48
Lunch Money: Diamondbacks, Switzerland lead bets
Now Playing
nbc_dps_williemays_240619.jpg
8:08
Remembering Mays’ ‘iconic’ baseball legacy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddropsite_240618.jpg
7:49
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Herz, Springer
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_noelvi_240617.jpg
1:11
Marte could bring fantasy versatility after return
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jared_240617.jpg
1:13
‘Results have been mixed’ for Kelenic with Braves
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
1:03
Stash Baz’s ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
1:13
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
1:05
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll
Now Playing