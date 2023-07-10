Watch Now
Moniak delivering fantasy value with bigger role
Connor Rogers dives into Los Angeles Angels OF Mickey Moniak's numbers since earning an everyday role after Mike Trout's injury, highlighting why the former top prospect should continue to provide fantasy value.
Julks’ fantasy relevance could be short-lived
Connor Rogers examines Houston Astros OF Corey Julks' numbers and explains why his time as a legit fantasy contributor could be quicker than you expect.
Manning could soon offer legit fantasy value
Fresh off a no-hit bid, Connor Rogers explains why Detroit Tigers SP Matt Manning could soon appear on fantasy radars if he continues flashing improvements on the mound.
Stash Story in fantasy before it’s too late
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers should look to roster Boston Red Sox SS Trevor Story immediately as he works towards his MLB return.
Keep an eye on Aranda as trade deadline approaches
Connor Rogers looks at recent Tampa Bay Rays call-up 2B Jonathan Aranda and explains why he could be useful in fantasy leagues should Tampa Bay decide to trade him.
Manoah looks more like himself in return to MLB
Connor Rogers discusses Toronto Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah's return to MLB and explains why he may be worth rostering again in fantasy leagues.
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
Dominic Smith, Joey Meneses and Stone Garrett all hit solo home runs to help the Nationals defeat the Rangers and earn the series win.
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Joey Meneses takes one deep to right-center field for his fourth home run of the series to extend the Nationals' lead over the Rangers.
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
Stone Garrett hits a solo home run in his first plate appearance of the game to extend the Nationals lead over the Rangers.
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
Nationals' Dominic Smith hits a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth to put the Nationals ahead 1-0 against the Rangers.
Eovaldi Mic’d up: His decision to join the Rangers
Brendan Burke, C.J. Nitkowski and Kevin Frandsen talk with Nathan Eovaldi about his decision to join the Texas Rangers in the offseason, being an All-Star with so many of his teammates and pitching complete games.
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
Rangers' Corey Seager makes a spectacular over-the-head catch to rob Nationals' Dominic Smith of a hit in the second inning.