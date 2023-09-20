 Skip navigation
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_freeman_230920.jpg
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: Ohio State’s sudden efficiency, Pittsburgh’s QB troubles, USC’s control issues

nbc_pftpm_replayreview_230920.jpg
How the NFL can improve replay review
nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_freeman_230920.jpg
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: Ohio State’s sudden efficiency, Pittsburgh’s QB troubles, USC’s control issues

nbc_pftpm_replayreview_230920.jpg
How the NFL can improve replay review
nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?

Passan expects Ohtani to pitch again after surgery

September 20, 2023 02:50 PM
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to discuss Shohei Ohtani's elbow surgery and what it means for the Los Angeles Angels superstar's contract situation moving forward.
nbc_dps_bryceharperhofdebate_230831.jpg
3:54
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
nbc_dps_dponronaldacunajrfanincident_230829.jpg
10:09
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
nbc_yahoo_jacksonholliday_230822.jpg
0:59
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
nbc_yahoo_stonegarrett_230822.jpg
0:59
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
nbcs_yahoo_marte_230822.jpg
1:02
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
nbc_yahoo_kyleharrison_230822.jpg
1:03
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
nbcs_yahoo_means_230822.jpg
1:01
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
nbcs_yahoo_schanuel_230822.jpg
1:02
Schanuel holds little fantasy value for 2023
nbc_mlb_marinersastroshl_230820.jpg
3:33
Highlights: Mariners hold off Astros to earn sweep
nbc_mlb_alvarezrbisingle_230820.jpg
0:17
Alvarez’s RBI single gets Astros on the board
nbc_mlb_suarezhrv2_230820.jpg
0:28
Suarez destroys two-run home run against Astros
nbc_mlb_canzonerbidouble_230820.jpg
0:17
Canzone’s RBI double boosts Mariners’ early lead
