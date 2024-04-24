Watch Now
Pirates' Cruz a concern in fantasy amid slow start
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski are both concerned with Oneil Cruz in fantasy baseball amid his slow start with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024 and wonder whether a brief demotion could boost his confidence.
Taking stock of the fantasy pitching landscape
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski assess the fantasy baseball pitching landscape and how managers should proceed in the wake of some high-profile injuries, such as Gerrit Cole's, in MLB.
Snell worth stashing on IL despite rough start
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski think it's worth keeping Blake Snell on your IL if possible after the reigning NL Cy Young winner sustained an adductor strain after just his third start for the San Francisco Giants.
Is it too early for managers to bail on Walker?
There are multiple factors affecting Jordan Walker's slow start to the MLB season, but is it too early for fantasy managers to bail on the Cardinals' young phenom?
Pages displaying power amid strong comeback
Andy Pages' early Triple-A break through has been highlighted by his impressive power, and his strong comeback from injury is hopefully a sign of things to come if the Dodgers decide to stick with the young OF.
Stick with Alzolay despite early-season struggles
Despite a tumultuous start to the MLB season, fantasy managers should continue to stick with Cubs' reliever Adbert Alzolay until things truly take shape in the Chicago bullpen.
Eyes on Martinez as a long-term bat if called up
Orelvis Martinez continues to push for his first major league call-up with the Blue Jays, and his exceptional power would be a welcome sight for a "middling" Toronto offense.
Pauley a ‘wait and see’ player for managers
Graham Pauley's playing time has been limited in the big leagues, and fantasy managers should take a "wait and see" approach before picking up the Padres third baseman.
O’Hearn producing despite bad luck to begin season
Ryan O'Hearn continues to produce for the Baltimore Orioles despite being one of the unluckiest hitters in the MLB, and fantasy managers should expect that luck to turn and RBIs to come soon.
Javier’s injury highlights Astros’ pitching woes
The Rotoworld Baseball Show dives into the ripple effects from Cristian Javier's injury in fantasy baseball and for the Houston Astros rotation.
Red Sox suffer another costly injury with Casas
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski offer their insights on the Triston Casas injury, the latest in a string of health problems for the Red Sox.
Garcia Jr. could be a sneaky source for steals
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski examine Luis Garcia Jr.'s season so far and why fantasy managers should take notice of his ability to help in the steals and batting average categories.