'Lowering expectations' for Bogaerts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nadal_clay.jpg
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbk7zf98srhhfdwuhfoy
Rivals Roundtable: Star freshmen, July live period, upcoming decisions
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_waiverwiretargets_240715.jpg
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy
nbc_roto_hitter_240715__455592.jpg
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
nbc_roto_rwreecehinds_240715.jpg
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nadal_clay.jpg
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbk7zf98srhhfdwuhfoy
Rivals Roundtable: Star freshmen, July live period, upcoming decisions
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_waiverwiretargets_240715.jpg
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy
nbc_roto_hitter_240715__455592.jpg
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
nbc_roto_rwreecehinds_240715.jpg
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Lowering expectations' for Bogaerts

July 15, 2024 04:50 PM
The Rotoworld baseball crew manages fantasy expectations for Xander Bogaerts entering the second half of the regular season.
Up Next
nbc_rbs_waiverwiretargets_240715.jpg
2:50
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_hitter_240715__455592.jpg
3:17
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwreecehinds_240715.jpg
1:33
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwcharliecondon_240715.jpg
1:25
Expect newly-drafted Condon to make swift impact
Now Playing
nbc_dps_paulskenesintv_240712.jpg
18:09
Skenes announced as NL All-Star Game starter
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsglasnowmillerv2_240710.jpg
3:36
‘Can’t start’ Dodgers’ Miller in fantasy right now
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsrbineeds_240710.jpg
2:05
Is Goldy worth trading for in fantasy baseball?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbswinningleagues_240710.jpg
3:57
Midseason tips to win your fantasy baseball league
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_montas_240708.jpg
1:20
Montas rounding back into form for Reds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_brookslee_240708.jpg
1:22
Twins’ Lee is worth rostering in Lewis’ absence
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jameswood_240708.jpg
1:35
Wood’s early MLB success bodes well for future
Now Playing
nbc_roto_blakesnell_240708.jpg
1:46
Snell ‘above average’ but injuries raise doubt
Now Playing