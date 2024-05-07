 Skip navigation
Top News

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Christian Taylor takes his last triple jumps with eyes on final Olympics in Paris
2023 World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy
Vandy’s Gordon Sargent among Ben Hogan Award finalists
IndyCar Will Power pole
Despite suspensions, Team Penske IndyCar driver Will Power remains confident, determined

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1v2_240507.jpg
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsgame2recap_240507.jpg
Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’
nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas

Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: García Jr.

May 7, 2024 01:19 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. and Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson.
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season
Caminero’s tools offer promise for fantasy in 2024
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
Orioles’ Means has legitimate fantasy upside
Scott has serious potential in fantasy baseball
Treinen, Hudson could split save chances with LAD
Arraez ‘freed from mediocre lineup’ after trade
Mets’ Scott ‘looks the part’ as a strikeout ace
Bee specialist Matt Hilton saves MLB game
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Dodgers’ Pages
Revisiting fantasy picks: Henderson vs. De La Cruz
