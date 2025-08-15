 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn’t spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn’t spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee

August 15, 2025 02:35 PM
James Schiano discusses San Diego Padres' Michael King, who has been placed back on the Injured List for knee inflammation, explaining why this is a cause for concern.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_roki_250815.jpg
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
nbc_roto_nola_250815.jpg
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_crews_250814.jpg
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
nbc_roto_hurston_250814.jpg
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
nbc_roto_oneil_250814.jpg
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
nbc_roto_keaschall_250811.jpg
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
nbc_roto_nolav2_250808.jpg
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
nbc_roto_cortes_250807.jpg
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
nbc_roto_davidbednar_250807.jpg
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
nbc_roto_colson_250807.jpg
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
nbc_roto_yankees_250807.jpg
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
nbc_roto_nicklodolo_250806.jpg
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250806.jpg
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
nbc_roto_mackenziegore_250806.jpg
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
nbc_roto_cavalli_250805.jpg
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
nbc_roto_finnegan_250805.jpg
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
nbc_roto_edmanmuncy_250805.jpg
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
nbc_roto_keeganakinjakobmarsee_250804.jpg
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
01:50
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
01:17
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
NeverWalk2.jpg
03:33
‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ kicks off 2025-26 season
8d6cbf47-3d5a-4f60-a4c9-21a3cb107b78.jpg
04:49
Report: Isak doesn’t want to play for Newcastle
Portland_2_raw.jpg
07:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
New_Additions_MPX.jpg
02:55
How will Liverpool’s new additions mesh?
nbc_roto_ajbrown_250815.jpg
01:09
Brown out with hamstring issue is ‘concerning’
Isak_MPX.jpg
04:15
Isak’s reported behavior ‘doesn’t reflect well’
nbc_roto_laporta_250815.jpg
01:03
Injury won’t affect LaPorta’s fantasy value
nbc_roto_judkins_250815.jpg
01:15
Judkins could become primary back for Browns
Jota_MPX.jpg
05:02
Jota will ‘mean everything’ to Liverpool in 2025
Stalions_raw.jpg
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
Vacated_wins_raw.jpg
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
ffhh_dk.jpg
01:28
Pick chalk for most passing touchdowns bet
RTF_penalties_raw.jpg
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
henderson.jpg
07:03
Who to target in later rounds of fantasy draft
nbc_ffhh_judkinsplayernews_250815.jpg
04:19
How Judkins news impacts Browns backfield
nbc_ffhh_rd2mockdraft_250815.jpg
10:47
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?
nbc_ffhh_draftround3_250815.jpg
04:06
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
nbc_ffhh_draftround1_250815.jpg
13:18
Love or hate Gibbs as No. 1 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
nbc_roto_nfcwest_250815.jpg
01:32
Seahawks, Cardinals could be best bets in 2025
nbc_roto_colts_250815.jpg
01:42
Expect Richardson to start in Week 1 over Jones
gyokeres.jpg
01:49
Gyokeres will be ‘revolutionary’ for Arsenal
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
03:06
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
03:54
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’
nbc_pft_steelers_250815.jpg
05:50
Tomlin: Steelers defense can do ‘big, big things’