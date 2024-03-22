Watch Now
'Holes' remain in story of Ohtani's interpreter
Dan Patrick dives further into the allegations against Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and speculates about whether Ippei Mizuhara received or shared any "inside information."
Silence from Ohtani will lead to more speculation
MLB senior writer Andy McCullough joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers firing Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara amid 'massive theft' allegations.
Ohtani, Mizuhara timeline confusing, inconsistent
Dan Patrick welcomes to the show Gustavo Arellano of the Los Angeles Times team that broke the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal news. They walk through the timeline of and inconsistencies in the story.
Questions linger around Ohtani in gambling scandal
Dan Patrick and the Danettes have an in-depth discussion surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers firing Shohei Ohtani's interpreter in a gambling scandal, where Ohtani is alleged to be the victim of a "massive theft."
MLB Seoul Series had soccer-like atmosphere
MLB analysts Eduardo Perez and Karl Ravech join the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the MLB Seoul Series between the Dodgers and Padres, Shohei Ohtani impact in South Korea and more.
Is Judge worth buying into for AL MVP?
The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew analyzes Aaron Judge's candidacy for AL MVP, discussing why the injury risk may be too big of a factor to buy into for the New York Yankees slugger.
Buying the Cubs, selling the Brewers in NL Central
The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew gives their best bets for the NL Central in the 2024 MLB season, with the Chicago Cubs being undervalued and the Milwaukee Brewers poised for a letdown.
Analyzing why Orioles could be AL’s top team
The Rotoworld Baseball Show discusses why the Baltimore Orioles could be the top team in the American League this year, analyzing why ownership could go 'all-in' during this current window.
MLB Opening Day should be on American soil
Dan Patrick gives his thoughts on the Dodgers-Padres games in Seoul, and emphasizes that MLB still needs to continue to grow the game in the U.S. as well as abroad.
Scott II not a large fantasy investment yet
Victor Scott II hasn't made a name for himself yet in AAA, but his batting progression and stolen base performance could make him a strong fantasy investment for a cheap sum.
Expect Thomas’ fantasy production to tail off
Despite a strong 2023 season, the numbers indicate Lane Thomas could see a fantasy baseball regression with the Washington Nationals in 2024.
Skubal can emerge as a top starter in fantasy
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is "hard to knock" in fantasy baseball and should be treated a coveted starting pitcher in upcoming drafts.