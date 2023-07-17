 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
U.S. wins 10 golds, 39 medals at Para track and field worlds, led by Jaydin Blackwell
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 10 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback, QB1
MLB: JUL 08 Reds at Brewers
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbpirates_230717.jpg
Exciting times in Pittsburgh amid multiple debuts
nbc_yahoo_encarnacionstrand_230717.jpg
Encarnacion-Strand can make an immediate impact
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_230717.jpg
Patrick analyzes reported Rays, Ohtani chatter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
U.S. wins 10 golds, 39 medals at Para track and field worlds, led by Jaydin Blackwell
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 10 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback, QB1
MLB: JUL 08 Reds at Brewers
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbpirates_230717.jpg
Exciting times in Pittsburgh amid multiple debuts
nbc_yahoo_encarnacionstrand_230717.jpg
Encarnacion-Strand can make an immediate impact
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_230717.jpg
Patrick analyzes reported Rays, Ohtani chatter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will Ohtani get traded by the deadline?

July 17, 2023 02:34 PM
Chris Russo joins Dan Patrick to discuss the New York Mets' struggles, Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, Wimbledon recap, and whether or not Shohei Ohtani will be traded.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_encarnacionstrand_230717.jpg
1:13
Encarnacion-Strand can make an immediate impact
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_230717.jpg
8:22
Patrick analyzes reported Rays, Ohtani chatter
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_myers_230717.jpg
1:19
Myers shining in new role with Marlins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_giantspirateshl_230716.jpg
4:09
Highlights: Giants overpower the Pirates in extras
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_baileyrbidouble_230716.jpg
0:15
Bailey’s 2-run double extends Giants’ lead
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_confortorbidouble_230716.jpg
0:20
Conforto blasts RBI double to extend Giants’ lead
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_pitdoubleplay_230716.jpg
0:06
Perdomo’s quick reflexes turn double play
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_cobbmicdup_230716.jpg
3:31
Mic’d Up: Cobb talks Saturday outing, career
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_davisrbisingle_230716.jpg
0:15
Davis singles to take the lead for the Giants
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_wadecatch_230716.jpg
0:14
Wade Jr. hangs on, falls into netting to end 1st
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_7-16pitchingninjaseg_230716__377290.jpg
2:52
Pitching Ninja: Rogers brothers are nothing alike
Now Playing
nbc_dps_busterolneyinterview_230714.jpg
11:03
Olney: Few teams are viable contenders for Ohtani
Now Playing