Will Tigers trade Skubal at deadline?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down the possibility of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal being traded at the deadline, workshopping a potential trade with the Baltimore Orioles.
Lovullo: Skenes is a ‘generational guy’
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo joins the Dan Patrick Show to detail his MLB All-Star Game experience and discuss his thoughts on Paul Skenes.
Dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss their dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including Jackson Holliday to the Tigers, and a deal that sends Luis Robert and Garrett Crochet to the Orioles.
MLB All-Star Game was great, uniforms ‘terrible’
The DPS crew discuses the MLB All-Star Game, commenting on the quality of the game and the uniform design.
Which MLB teams should sell at the trade deadline?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the MLB teams who might want to consider selling at the trade deadline, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and more.
Martinez a viable fantasy option in mixed leagues
Angel Martinez has displayed the ability to be a solid switch-hitting infield and outfield option for the Cleveland Guardians, proving he has the potential to be an asset in mixed fantasy baseball leagues.
Home Run Derby was ‘dramatic,’ great for MLB
Dan Patrick and Co. discuss the highs and lows of the Home Run Derby and why the event benefits Major League Baseball.
Butler ‘especially interesting’ in dynasty leagues
Lawrence Butler may not be a key fantasy piece this year, but when the Athletics move from Oakland to Sacramento next year, that could change -- giving him some appeal in dynasty leagues.
Dodgers’ Ryan offers ‘all kinds of projection’
Debuting in the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation after the All-Star Break, River Ryan is someone whose strikeout stuff and projection gives him some solid upside in fantasy baseball.
Estévez trade could boost Joyce’s fantasy value
Flamethrowing reliever Ben Joyce is well worth a stash on your fantasy baseball roster, because a trade of Los Angeles Angels teammate Carlos Estévez could significantly boost his fantasy value as the team's next closer.
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss whether fantasy managers should consider picking players like Lawrence Butler and Michael Toglia off waivers to improve their teams in the second half of the season.
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
Eric Samulski makes his case for why St. Louis's Alec Burleson, once an afterthought in the Cardinals outfield, has been the biggest pleasant surprise through the first half of the 2024 MLB season.