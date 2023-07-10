 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Rai Benjamin, Gabby Thomas persevere for U.S. track and field titles with historic times
Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrdrecap_230709.jpg
Highlights: Hull, U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
oly_atw200_nationals_230709.jpg
Thomas beats out Richardson for 200m title
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Rai Benjamin, Gabby Thomas persevere for U.S. track and field titles with historic times
Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrdrecap_230709.jpg
Highlights: Hull, U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
oly_atw200_nationals_230709.jpg
Thomas beats out Richardson for 200m title
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win

Watch Now

Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta

July 9, 2023 10:06 PM
William Byron wins the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his fourth win of the season, with 185 of a scheduled 260 laps completed.
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
2:48
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win
nbc_nas_cupatlhl_230709.jpg
15:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_byroninterview_230709.jpg
2:19
Byron battles back from penalty to win at Atlanta
nbc_nas_byronwins_230709.jpg
1:25
Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_harvickchildress_230709.jpg
2:12
Harvick and Childress share special Atlanta moment
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
15:13
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
2:24
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
2:00
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta
nbc_nas_overtimeatl_230708.jpg
3:54
Nemechek wins Xfinity Atlanta race in overtime
AlmirolaAric.jpg
5:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_bigone_230708.jpg
2:47
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta
nbc_nas_qual_aricinterview_230708.jpg
0:53
Almirola on Cup pole at Atlanta
Heim.jpg
15:47
Highlights: Heim wins Truck race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
8:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
1:08
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
1:44
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
4:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
2:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
nbc_nas_arca_bluedef150hl_230706.jpg
10:11
HLs: Huddleston ARCA Menards Series West race
nbc_nas_mmtrackhouse_230706.jpg
5:49
Trackhouse ‘beyond impressive’ entering Atlanta
nbc_nas_mmplayoffdiscuss_230706.jpg
8:04
Cup Series playoff standings getting ‘tight’
nbc_nas_mmatlpreview_230706.jpg
4:57
Expect aggressive race in Atlanta as playoffs near
nbc_nas_podatlantapreview_230705.jpg
7:15
Previewing top stories in Atlanta Cup Series race
nbc_nas_podchicagothoughts_230705.jpg
7:36
Chicago street race was a ‘home run’ for NASCAR
nbc_nas_podsvgwins_230705.jpg
7:27
Putting SVG’s historic win at Chicago in context
nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
2:08
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
2:12
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
2:12
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win
nbc_nas_larsonint_230702.jpg
2:25
Larson: van Gisbergen took NASCAR to school
nbc_nas_elliotint_230702.jpg
1:55
Elliott: van Gisbergen put on a ‘clinic’
