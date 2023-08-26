Creed: ‘Got to keep building’ after Xfinity finish

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 land rush.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Tasty Trends: Back to League Champs Manchester City
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Collin Morikawa bests Tiger Woods’ record to share Tour Champ lead with Viktor Hovland

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
nbc_nas_allgaierinterview_230825.jpg
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
nbc_nas_xfinityfinishv4_230825.jpg
Allgaier, Creed battle for photo finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 land rush.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Tasty Trends: Back to League Champs Manchester City
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Collin Morikawa bests Tiger Woods’ record to share Tour Champ lead with Viktor Hovland

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
nbc_nas_allgaierinterview_230825.jpg
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
nbc_nas_xfinityfinishv4_230825.jpg
Allgaier, Creed battle for photo finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Creed: 'Got to keep building' after Xfinity finish

August 25, 2023 10:29 PM
Sheldon Creed analyzes his performance in the Wawa 250 at the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway.
Up Next
Allgaier, Creed battle for photo finish at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
18:23
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creed_230825.jpg
1:55
Creed: ‘Got to keep building’ after Xfinity finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allgaierinterview_230825.jpg
2:41
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityfinishv4_230825.jpg
4:56
Allgaier, Creed battle for photo finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsdaytona_230825.jpg
8:40
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoepole_230825.jpg
1:18
Briscoe: First pole of season ‘feels good’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_daytonav2_230824.jpg
1:27
Last regular season race to set playoff field
Now Playing
nbc_nas_motormouths_regularseason_230824.jpg
7:45
Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship
Now Playing
nbc_nas_motormouths_saturdaynight_230824.jpg
7:22
Regular season finale will feature everything
Now Playing
nbc_nas_motormouths_playoffs_230824.jpg
5:42
NASCAR Cup playoff scenarios for Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_daytonaplayoffs_230821.jpg
11:00
Playoff implications set up exciting Daytona race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_bubbledrivers_230821.jpg
10:13
Wallace shifts his mindset at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_byronelliottv2_230821.jpg
9:17
Byron thriving, Elliott fading after The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_elliottfuel_230821.jpg
10:05
Pressure may have caused Elliott’s error
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_greenflagracing_230821.jpg
8:08
Analyzing lack of road course stage break cautions
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_byron_230821.jpg
9:15
Byron’s first road course win ‘completes resume’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230821.jpg
2:53
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Byron’s win at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupwghl_230820.jpg
12:19
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230820.jpg
2:08
Byron makes statement; Elliott in precarious spot
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_230820.jpg
1:14
Bell ‘happy’ with third-place finish at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wallace_230820.jpg
1:51
Wallace still on playoff bubble before Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlininterview_230820.jpg
0:55
Hamlin runner-up to Byron at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliottfuelv2_230820.jpg
2:48
Elliott runs out of fuel at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byroninterview_230820.jpg
2:25
Byron dominates at The Glen for 5th win of season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wheelin_lancasterhl_230820.jpg
9:28
Highlights: Whelen Modified at Lancaster Motorplex
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitywghl_230819.jpg
16:23
Highlights: Mayer wins Xfinity race at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbsinterview_230819.jpg
1:31
Gibbs: Mayer’s move at Watkins Glen ‘desperate’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayerinterview_230819.jpg
1:19
Mayer: I put my nose in there, fenders are fenders
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinpole_230819.jpg
0:35
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
Now Playing