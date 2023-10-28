 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
Hovland believes he should be considered the world’s best player
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour turns down bid by Endeavor to form strategic partnership
NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400
Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolnew_wilsongoal_231028.jpg
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
nbc_pl_arsshu_231028.jpg
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Blades Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_arsshu_postgame_231028.jpg
Arsenal have a ‘perfect day’ v. Sheffield United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
Hovland believes he should be considered the world’s best player
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour turns down bid by Endeavor to form strategic partnership
NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400
Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolnew_wilsongoal_231028.jpg
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
nbc_pl_arsshu_231028.jpg
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Blades Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_arsshu_postgame_231028.jpg
Arsenal have a ‘perfect day’ v. Sheffield United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway

October 28, 2023 12:30 PM
Kaden Honeycutt dominates from start to finish to score his second career ARCA Menards Series West win in the 51FIFTY Jr Homecoming ARCA 150 from Madera Speedway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_arcawestmadera_231027.jpg
7:43
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_martinsville_231026.jpg
1:34
One race remains to set Cup Series Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
10:46
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastainlookback_231027.jpg
7:58
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillememories_231026.jpg
3:36
Standout moments from Martinsville playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_champ4drivers_231026.jpg
3:24
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_campbellchastain_231026.jpg
3:21
Martinsville Speedway’s Campbell set for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillepreview_231026.jpg
4:36
Predicting the final two Cup Championship 4 spots
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arcawestbullring_231023.jpg
9:11
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at The Bullring
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_mvillepreview_231023.jpg
8:05
Who will join Larson, Bell in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231023.jpg
6:21
Larson to blame for own mistake at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_blaneyhamlintruex_231023.jpg
8:59
Blaney sits above cutline after impressive run
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_bell_231023.jpg
7:48
Bell, JGR make right adjustments to overcome issue
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_hamlintruex_231023.jpg
10:25
Hamlin, Truex experience divergent strategies
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_larsonpit_231023.jpg
5:37
Homestead goes off the rails after Larson incident
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231023.jpg
8:53
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Homestead Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
1:49
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
1:20
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_231022.jpg
1:42
Reddick left dejected following Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_231022.jpg
1:22
Blaney on right side of cutline after Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiami_231022.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_231022.jpg
1:21
Bell qualifies for Championship 4 with Miami win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlintruex_231022.jpg
4:31
Joe Gibbs Racing loses Hamlin and Truex Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsoninterview_231022.jpg
1:44
Larson upset with himself after Blaney cross up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonpit_231022.jpg
3:30
Larson bumps Blaney on pit road, hits sand barrels
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_231021.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejr_231021.jpg
1:07
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_herbst_231021.jpg
0:44
Herbst won’t talk hypotheticals after runner-up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayer_231021.jpg
1:30
Mayer wins Xfinity race, locks into Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daleincar_231021.jpg
1:43
Go inside the race car with Dale Jr. at Homestead
Now Playing