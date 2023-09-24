Watch Now
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Texas
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Texas
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session for the Round of 12 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kligerman ‘disappointed’ despite runner-up finish
Parker Kligerman comes home second in the Xfinity Series race at Texas, but he expresses disappointment after feeling like he let the win slip away after executing the final restart.
Nemechek continues dominance with Texas win
John Hunter Nemechek knew he had to push hard after struggling on the final restart, but he knows his team is "not done yet" after his seventh win of the season coming at Texas Motor Speedway.
Hamlin has never shied away from drama
Denny Hamlin is loving being hated, and he's becoming one of NASCAR's greatest villains in search of his first career Cup Series championship.
Wallace on Cup pole for playoff race at Texas
Bubba Wallace says his first pole of the season and second of his career "feels great" and that it's time to step up to the plate and deliver in big moments during the playoffs.
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Texas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 12 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Allgaier on Xfinity Texas pole for Round of 12
Justin Allgaier lauds his team's special consistency after claiming pole position for the Xfinity playoff race at Texas, where he feels no pressure and his team can gamble after his win at Bristol.
Playoff standings reset before Rd. of 12 at Texas
Dustin Long previews the first Round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, where the points have been reset, and William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. find themselves at the top of the standings.
Expectations for Cup Round of 12 opener at Texas
Nate Ryan, Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty preview the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 opener at Texas, discussing if tire issues will be as common as last year and the impact of this being at 400 miles race.
Hamlin ‘in another league’ after Cup Round of 16
After dominant performances in the Round of 16, Nate Ryan, Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty debate between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson as the clear favorites for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
Round of 12 a ‘reset’ opportunity for Truex Jr.
Nate Ryan, Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty reflect on Martin Truex Jr.'s poor first round performance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and debate if he returns as a championship favorite with the points reset.
Bubba, Larson, Truex, Bell outlooks for Rd. of 12
Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dale Jarrett discuss the performances of Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell after they all advanced in the playoffs, and preview their Round of 12 outlooks.
Hamlin energized in playoffs seeking first title
Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dale Jarrett review Denny Hamlin's win during the Round of 16 cutoff race at Bristol, assess his confidence and momentum before the Round of 12, and why this year might be different.
Texas, Talladega, Charlotte next for Round of 12
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kim Coon preview the NASCAR Cup Series tracks for the Round of 12, including Texas, Talladega, and the Charlotte ROVAL, featuring tight racing, unpredictability, and a road course.
Logano, Harvick, McDowell, Stenhouse eliminated
Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dale Jarrett cover the Cup drivers who were eliminated from title contention during the cutoff race at Bristol, including Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title
Jeff Burton tells Nate Ryan why he believes Denny Hamlin's heel turn is "healthy" after being "too sensitive" to certain comments in the past, and is allowing him to stay confident and focused to capture his first title.
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton debate what a win would mean to Kevin Harvick during one of the final seven races of his career before retirement, and Burton shares why he wishes he would have soaked up his final moments more.
Logano, Harvick eliminated from Cup playoffs
After the playoff elimination of Penske's Joey Logano and SHR's Kevin Harvick, Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton discuss the rapidly changing series, and how the teams might have to shift how they operate to find the right path.
HL: Silk wins at Oswego, extends championship lead
Ron Silk added breathing room to his lead atop the championship standings with victory at Oswego, his 21st career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win.
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty go through the field to review the action during the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol, where the Round of 12 field was set following the elimination of four drivers.
Truex Jr. avoids playoff elimination at Bristol
Martin Truex Jr. reviews his effort following a "fighting night" at Bristol after a 19th-place finish, good enough to advance to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs on points.
Harvick’s last Bristol race ends with elimination
Kevin Harvick says the No. 4 team "missed by a mile" at Bristol after being eliminated in the Round of 16 after being "hit or miss" all season long.
Wallace invokes Gauff after advancing to Rd. of 12
A "mentally exhausted" Bubba Wallace says the boos just add "fuel to the fire" after advancing to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs during a "career year," and thanks the fans that still believe.
Hamlin eggs on Bristol crowd after playoff victory
"Everybody likes a winner" remarks a flippant Denny Hamlin amid a chorus of boos at Bristol Motor Speedway following his Round of 16 win to automatically advance to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race Round of 16 playoff cutoff.
Logano’s hopes of moving to Round of 12 take hit
During a restart to begin the final stage at Bristol, Corey LaJoie loses control, slides up the race track, and collects playoff driver Joey Logano, who suffers heavy left-rear damage, sending his car to the garage.
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Dale Jr leads 47 laps in Xfinity return at Bristol
Despite ending his day in the infield care center after his car caught fire, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recaps his night in the Xfinity race at Bristol and "couldn't believe" he led 47 laps.
Allgaier ‘speechless’ after Xfinity win at Bristol
Justin Allgaier starts the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he discusses the 'nerve-racking' pit strategy that helped propel the No. 7 to the front late in the race.