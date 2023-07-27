 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Eyes on Martin Truex Jr., Toyota entering Richmond

July 27, 2023 11:34 AM
Dave Burns, Nate Ryan, and Dale Jarrett preview the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, highlighting Joe Gibbs Racing's recent performance entering the weekend as well as other drivers to watch.
Up Next
nbc_nas_mm_larsonhamlin_230727.jpg
4:58
Should Larson race Hamlin differently post-Pocono?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_richmondpreview_230727.jpg
4:49
Eyes on Martin Truex Jr., Toyota entering Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_cutline_230727.jpg
5:33
Cup Series playoff cutline couldn’t be much closer
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmpoints_230724.jpg
7:45
Will Elliott be on outside looking in of playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmdillon_230724.jpg
6:48
NASCAR Cup Series tempers boil over at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmlarsonvhamlin_230724.jpg
10:07
Hamlin’s 50th Cup win not without controversy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
7:50
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsononhamlin_230723.jpg
3:20
Larson: ‘Deserve to be raced with respect’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconocupeh_230723.jpg
21:22
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_credone_pocono_230723.jpg
3:23
Will Cup fallout at Pocono carry over to Richmond?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonhamlinincident_230723.jpg
2:12
Hamlin sends Larson up into wall during restart
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230723.jpg
1:05
Reddick upset about no caution before white flag
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvickintv_230723.jpg
0:52
Harvick starting to string together performances
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexjrintv_230723.jpg
1:00
Truex Jr. needed bigger push from inside row
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonintv_230723.jpg
2:50
Larson after Pocono: ‘Denny’s always right’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_230723.jpg
1:53
Hamlin blames Larson for Pocono contact
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconofinish_230723.jpg
3:37
Hamlin wins amid controversial contact with Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dilloncrash_v3_230723.jpg
4:27
Dillon suffers hard lick, whips helmet at Reddick
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganosuarezcrash_230723.jpg
3:41
Logano, Suarez caught up in restart wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_230722.jpg
11:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_berryinterview_230722.jpg
1:37
Berry’s dominance dissipates during Hill battle
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_hillinterview_230722.jpg
2:00
Hill analyzes Xfinity overtime restart at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconoxfinity_overtime_230722.jpg
3:56
Hill wins Xfinity race at Pocono in chaotic finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_crash_230722.jpg
4:36
Nemechek, Custer involved in stack-up at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pocono_byroninterview_230722.jpg
1:35
Byron on Cup pole at Pocono Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconos_qualifyinghl_2307222.jpg
8:34
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bowmanally_230722.jpg
2:16
Bowman and Ally partnering to benefit animals
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckshl_230722.jpg
10:21
Highlights: Kyle Busch wins Pocono Truck race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrpocono_230722.jpg
1:21
Pocono looks simple by design, but is anything but
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
8:24
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Now Playing