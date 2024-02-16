 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2
Long: Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney experience Daytona’s roller coaster of emotions
clark_record.png
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record
nbc_wcbb_clarkehl_240215_240215.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkpresser_240215.jpg
Clark discusses record, logo 3, journey at Iowa
nbc_wcbb_bluderpresser_240215.jpg
Bluder discusses significance of Clark’s record
nbc_nas_chrisbellintv_240215.jpg
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona

February 15, 2024 10:14 PM
Watch highlights from the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona International Speedway.
nbc_nas_chrisbellintv_240215.jpg
1:13
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonaduelshl_240215.jpg
11:52
HLs: Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona
nbc_nas_tylerreddickintv_240215.jpg
0:44
Reddick’s Duel win at Daytona a ‘nice relief’
nbc_nas_jimmiejohnsonintv_240215.jpg
0:44
Johnson reacts to anxiety of Thursday’s Duel
nbc_nas_reddickinterview_240215.jpg
0:23
Reddick: Duel win ‘great way to start off weekend’
KevinJames.jpg
4:08
NASCAR’s top-10 commands to start engines
nbc_nas_clashatcoliseum_240203.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Hamlin wins Clash at the Coliseum
nbc_nas_driversonrise_240126.jpg
3:13
Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the rise in 2024
nbc_ffhh_byronintv_240125.jpg
9:23
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
nbc_nas_johnson_240119.jpg
9:53
Johnson recalls humble beginning to HOF career
nbc_nas_guthrie_240119.jpg
2:21
Guthrie receives the 2024 Landmark Award
nbc_nas_knaus_240119.jpg
15:32
Knaus recounts windy road to Hall of Fame
nbc_nas_allison_240119.jpg
20:10
Allison on HOF induction: ‘All I can say is wow’
firesidejohnsonknaus.jpg
22:17
Johnson, Knaus discuss HOF careers together
nbc_nas_donniefirechat_230119.jpg
15:40
Allison ‘never dreamed’ of Hall of Fame honor
nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
12:09
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
2:29
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season
nbc_nas_mustseetracks_240105.jpg
3:21
Must-see NASCAR Cup Series races for 2024
nbc_nas_oddmoments_231213.jpg
11:10
Oddest moments of 2023 NASCAR season
nbc_nas_pitroadmoments_231205.jpg
7:21
Wildest pit road moments of 2023 NASCAR season
nbc_nascar_awards_ryanblaney_231203.jpg
10:08
Blaney reflects on years at Penske after title
nbc_nascar_awards_harvicktribute_231203.jpg
3:06
Harvick followed a NASCAR legend, then become one
nbc_nascar_awards_chaseelliott_231203.jpg
3:12
Elliott wins Most Popular Driver for sixth time
nbc_nascar_awards_colecuster_231203.jpg
5:10
Custer dug deep amid high expectations
nbc_nascar_awards_buschtribute_231203.jpg
2:46
Kurt Busch defines excellence in NASCAR
nbc_nascar_awards_benrhodes_231203.jpg
2:42
Rhodes has come to enjoy the grind in Truck Series
nbc_nas_redcarpetv5_231203.jpg
1:40
2023 NASCAR Awards red carpet scene in Nashville
nbc_nas_driverbeefs_231122.jpg
13:33
Best confrontations of the 2023 NASCAR season
nbc_nas_driverscomp_231120.jpg
9:34
Best cameos of the 2023 NASCAR season
nbc_nas_kensquierfeaturerepush_231116.jpg
2:49
Squier’s lasting legacy in NASCAR broadcast booth
