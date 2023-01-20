NASCAR HOF Class of 2023: Hershel McGriff

Hershel McGriff's first NASCAR Cup Series race was in 1950 at age of 22, with his final race not coming until 2018 at age 90. McGriff started 85 races over 28 different seasons, emerging victorious in four of them during the 1954 season. In 1998, McGriff was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers.