NASCAR HOF Class of 2023: Kirk Shelmerdine

Crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine guided Dale Earnhardt to four championships in 1986, 1987, 1990, and 1991. Over his 16-year career with Earnhardt, Ricky Rudd, James Hylton, and Richard Childress, he won 46 races and posted top-10 finishes in more than half his starts. During the 1987 season, Shelmerdine won 11 races with Earnhardt, including four in a row and six of seven.