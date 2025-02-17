 Skip navigation
Daytona 500

Watch Now

Preece 'frustrated' after scary Daytona crash

February 16, 2025 10:40 PM
Ryan Preece collects his thoughts following his violent crash with four laps to go in the Daytona 500, saying "'something needs to be done" about conditions that led to the crash and confirming he's "good" physically.
