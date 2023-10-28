 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_notretd1_231028.jpg
Notre Dame crushes Pittsburgh in all facets as Irish defense creates its own points for second straight game
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama
Kaori Sakamoto wins Skate Canada with world’s top score this season
Lara_Gut_Behrami.jpg
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener

Top Clips

nbc_rwc_rsaeverytry_231028.jpg
Every South Africa try from 2023 Rugby World Cup
nbc_cfb_picksixnotre_231028.jpg
Notre Dame extends massive lead with a pick-six
nbc_rwc_nzeverytry_231028.jpg
Every New Zealand try from 2023 Rugby World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_notretd1_231028.jpg
Notre Dame crushes Pittsburgh in all facets as Irish defense creates its own points for second straight game
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama
Kaori Sakamoto wins Skate Canada with world’s top score this season
Lara_Gut_Behrami.jpg
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener

Top Clips

nbc_rwc_rsaeverytry_231028.jpg
Every South Africa try from 2023 Rugby World Cup
nbc_cfb_picksixnotre_231028.jpg
Notre Dame extends massive lead with a pick-six
nbc_rwc_nzeverytry_231028.jpg
Every New Zealand try from 2023 Rugby World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up

October 28, 2023 06:34 PM
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville experiences a pile-up on the backstretch and brings out the red flag with six laps remaining.
Up Next
nbc_nas_martinsville_crash_231028.jpg
8:10
Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_extendedhl_231028.jpg
9:33
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_truexjrintv_231028.jpg
0:33
Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville ‘huge’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arcawestmadera_231027.jpg
7:43
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_martinsville_231026.jpg
1:34
One race remains to set Cup Series Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
10:46
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastainlookback_231027.jpg
7:58
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillememories_231026.jpg
3:36
Standout moments from Martinsville playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_champ4drivers_231026.jpg
3:24
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_campbellchastain_231026.jpg
3:21
Martinsville Speedway’s Campbell set for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillepreview_231026.jpg
4:36
Predicting the final two Cup Championship 4 spots
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arcawestbullring_231023.jpg
9:11
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at The Bullring
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_mvillepreview_231023.jpg
8:05
Who will join Larson, Bell in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231023.jpg
6:21
Larson to blame for own mistake at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_blaneyhamlintruex_231023.jpg
8:59
Blaney sits above cutline after impressive run
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_bell_231023.jpg
7:48
Bell, JGR make right adjustments to overcome issue
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_hamlintruex_231023.jpg
10:25
Hamlin, Truex experience divergent strategies
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_larsonpit_231023.jpg
5:37
Homestead goes off the rails after Larson incident
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231023.jpg
8:53
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Homestead Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
1:49
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
1:20
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_231022.jpg
1:42
Reddick left dejected following Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_231022.jpg
1:22
Blaney on right side of cutline after Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiami_231022.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_231022.jpg
1:21
Bell qualifies for Championship 4 with Miami win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlintruex_231022.jpg
4:31
Joe Gibbs Racing loses Hamlin and Truex Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsoninterview_231022.jpg
1:44
Larson upset with himself after Blaney cross up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonpit_231022.jpg
3:30
Larson bumps Blaney on pit road, hits sand barrels
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_231021.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejr_231021.jpg
1:07
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
Now Playing