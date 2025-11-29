 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Utah at Kansas
No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21, keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Arizona forces five turnovers, spoils rival Arizona State’s Big 12 repeat title hopes with 23-7 win
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech
No. 4 Georgia holds off No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 for eighth straight win in series

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sungoal1var_251129.jpg
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland hope v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251129.jpg
Adams’ screamer gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251129.jpg
Gvardiol doubles Man City’s lead against Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Utah at Kansas
No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21, keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Arizona forces five turnovers, spoils rival Arizona State’s Big 12 repeat title hopes with 23-7 win
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech
No. 4 Georgia holds off No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 for eighth straight win in series

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sungoal1var_251129.jpg
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland hope v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251129.jpg
Adams’ screamer gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251129.jpg
Gvardiol doubles Man City’s lead against Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Davis's return 'a silver lining' for Mavericks

November 29, 2025 09:46 AM
Chris Mannix reports on Anthony Davis's return for the Mavericks against the Lakers, sharing why this is a "silver lining" for Dallas and why Davis "sees a lot" to build on with the team.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_dalvslal_251128.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Lakers outlast Mavericks in LA
nbc_nba_memlac_2minhl_251129.jpg
02:01
HLs: Grizzlies power past Clippers in second half
nbc_nba_sasvsden_251128.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Spurs storm back to stun Nuggets
nbc_nba_sacuth_2minhl_251128.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Jazz survive Kings fourth-quarter push
nbc_nba_phxvsokc_251128.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder topple Suns to clinch Group A
nbc_nba_milvsnyk_251128.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Knicks win NBA Cup Group C vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_orlvsdet_251128.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Magic conjure up road win vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_clevsatl_251128.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks use hot second half to beat Cavs
nbc_nba_wshind_2minhl_251128.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pacers pummel Wizards in Indy
nbc_nba_chicha_2minhlv2_251128.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Hornets hold off Bulls for gritty win
nbc_nba_phibkn_2minhl_251128.jpg
01:56
Highlights: 76ers earn road win vs. Nets
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
bucks_heat_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
timberwolves_thumber_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
celtics_pistons_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
nbc_nba_memvsnop_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
nbc_nba_nykvscha_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
nbc_nba_offguardep11_cp3_251126.jpg
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
nbc_nba_offguardep11_lamelo_251126.jpg
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
nbc_nba_offguardep11_klayvsja_251126.jpg
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
nbc_nba_offguardep11_paolo_251126.jpg
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
nbc_roto_anthonyblack_251126.jpg
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_251126.jpg
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251126.jpg
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
nbc_nba_thankful_251126.jpg
09:53
Andresen thankful for this era of basketball
nbc_nba_onemonthwest_251126.jpg
09:53
Western Conference All-Stars after one month
nbc_roto_bte_rocketswarriors_251126.jpg
02:38
Rockets vs. Warriors may be ugly, defensive game

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_sungoal1var_251129.jpg
04:45
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland hope v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251129.jpg
01:28
Adams’ screamer gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251129.jpg
55
Gvardiol doubles Man City’s lead against Leeds
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251129.jpg
01:11
Adli’s follow-up gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_mancitygoal1V2_251129.jpg
01:17
Foden lifts Man City ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_livgoingdown_251129.jpg
05:09
Will Slot survive Liverpool’s slump?
nbc_cfb_cignettiintv_251128.jpg
01:11
Cignetti, Indiana have more goals to hit
nbc_cfb_indianavspurdue_251128.jpg
12:07
Highlights: Indiana trounces rival Purdue
nbc_cfb_mendozacomp_251128.jpg
03:25
Highlights: Mendoza goes for three TDs vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_indianafifthtouchdown_251128.jpg
01:10
Mendoza gets it to Sarratt for touchdown
cooper_thumb.jpg
01:09
Cooper shrugs off defenders on highlight TD
nbc_cfb_osumich_251128.jpg
02:36
Can Ohio State find the answers for Michigan?
nbc_cfb_indianafourthtd_251128.jpg
01:16
Hemby races 82 yards to add to Indiana’s lead
nbc_soccer_uswntitahl_251128.jpg
09:10
Highlights: USWNT v. Italy (En Español)
nbc_cfb_indianafirsttd_251128.jpg
38
Black punches in Indiana TD vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_mendozatouchdown_251128.jpg
45
Mendoza scores on keeper around the edge
nbc_cfb_indianathirdtd_251128.jpg
01:55
Black puts Purdue in spin cycle for second TD
nbc_cfb_cignettisegment_251128.jpg
04:38
Is Cignetti’s success at Indiana sustainable?
nbc_cfb_lanekiffin_251128.jpg
06:05
What will Kiffin decide for his future?
nbc_mcbb_oklvmarq_251128.jpg
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
campbell_mpx.jpg
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
07:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
05:15
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
01:23
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL
nbc_snf_bengalsravenslites_251127.jpg
51
Highlights: Bengals beat Ravens in Burrow’s return
nbc_snf_cinIosivastd_251127.jpg
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
nbc_snf_cinhudsontd_251127.jpg
52
Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_snf_ballikelyfumble_251127.jpg
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line