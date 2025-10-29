 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Watch Now

Giannis 'utterly unstoppable' vs. Knicks

October 29, 2025 03:15 PM
Eric Samulski discusses Giannis Antetokounmpo's "other level performance" so far this season for the Milwaukee Bucks after he dominated the New York Knicks with 37 points on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.

nbc_roto_miller_251029.jpg
01:27
Hornets’ Miller seeking second opinion on shoulder
nbc_roto_sarr_251029.jpg
01:32
Wizards’ Sarr ‘should be added’ in fantasy leagues
nbc_nba_tdupdkpick6_251029.jpg
04:38
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for big performance
nbc_nba_tdupsegment2_251029.jpg
09:58
Flagg’s misfit role and more early overreactions
nbc_nba_tdupsegment1_251029.jpg
09:45
NBA overreactions: Spurs arrive, Maxey thrives
nbc_roto_bte_lakerstwolves_251029.jpg
01:51
Reaves’ playmaking could keep LAL vs. MIN close
nbc_roto_bte_cavsceltics_251029.jpg
01:49
Lean Cavs in injury-riddled matchup vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_nykmilhit_251029.jpg
01:11
Miller: Knicks are a ‘work in progress’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_loadmanagementv2_251028.jpg
06:34
Breaking down state of load management in the NBA
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_251028.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors stifle the Clippers at home
hill_gannon.jpg
01:10
Warriors gave Clippers ‘everything they could’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_curryintv_251028.jpg
01:49
Curry recaps GSW’s ‘great defensive performance’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_butlerintv_251028.jpg
01:01
Butler: Warriors ‘challenged every shot’ vs. LAC
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_podbuzzer_251028.jpg
18
Podziemski beats the buzzer to end first quarter
brunson_giannis.jpg
02:00
Brunson, Giannis duel as Knicks fall to Bucks
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_251028.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Bucks surge past Knicks in second half
nbc_nba_sasokc_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:57
Highlights: SGA scores 31, Thunder take down Kings
nbc_nba_miacha_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat stay hot, destroy Hornets 144-117
nbc_nba_mj_insightstoexcellence_ep2_251028.jpg
03:23
MJ: Every game is an opportunity ‘to prove’
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_giannisintv_251028.jpg
01:28
‘Every possession counted’ for Bucks in win vs NYK
nbc_nba_phiwsh_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Maxey leads 76ers to overtime victory
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_giannis2wayplay_251028.jpg
24
Giannis makes his presence known on both ends
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_ballenergybrunson3_251028.jpg
20
Swift ball movement leads to Brunson three
Screenshot_2025-10-28_204325_copy.jpg
46
Trent Jr. swipes it away, draws contact for and-1
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_gamepreview_251028.jpg
03:16
Clippers must utilize their size against Warriors
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_bucksbreakdown_251028.jpg
03:32
Who can step up alongside Giannis with Bucks?
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_brunsonandknicksbreakdown_251028.jpg
04:11
Knicks’ consistency pivotal to success in 2025-26
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
01:33
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_maxey_251028.jpg
01:39
Maxey is the ‘driving force’ behind the 76ers
nbc_roto_lauri_251028.jpg
01:28
Markkanen proving to be a ‘tremendous investment’

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
04:18
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_boston_251029.jpg
02:17
Boston wins with physical prowess and football IQ
nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
nbc_roto_bieber_251029.jpg
02:26
Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026
nbc_roto_ohtani_251029.jpg
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
nbc_roto_vlad_251029.jpg
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanintv_251029.jpg
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
nbc_golf_eastlaketrophypresenation_251029.jpg
02:16
Oregon, Florida stand tall at East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gcpod_tourcutthroat_251029.jpg
08:24
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
nbc_cbb_nebhoibergint_251029.jpg
07:32
Hoiberg’s Nebraska journey about adversity, family
nbc_cbb_wassprinkleint_251029.jpg
06:43
Sprinkle, Washington know Big Ten challenges now
nbc_ffhh_backtofutures_251029.jpg
04:52
Seahawks, Hutchinson CPOY among NFL Week 9 futures
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251029.jpg
07:06
Time to move on entirely from Andrews in fantasy
marv_291025.jpg
07:07
Harrison Jr., Diggs have too much upside to bench
nbc_nba_christianandersenintv_251029.jpg
17:54
Anderson: Texas Tech is ‘tailor made’ for success
nbc_dps_dodgersevilempire_251029.jpg
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
nbc_ffhh_rbblinddates_251029.jpg
11:31
Vidal getting ‘RB1 usage’ after Hampton injury
nbc_ffhh_wrblinddates_251029.jpg
04:09
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
pacheco_291025.jpg
02:45
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
nbc_ffhh_rbopenclose_251029.jpg
10:20
Fire up Etienne, Dowdle for fantasy in Week 9
goff_291025.jpg
02:48
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season
nbc_bte_week10_251029.jpg
02:22
CFB Week 10 best bets: UMD WR Farooq, UM total
nbc_bte_oklahomaten_251029.jpg
02:22
Tennessee could have a ‘big night’ vs. Oklahoma
nbc_bte_pennstateohiostate_251029.jpg
01:55
Dalzell can’t back Penn State vs. Ohio State
nbc_bte_georgiaflorida_251029.jpg
02:10
Don’t sleep on Florida’s Lagway vs. Georgia
Dylan_Raiola_102925.jpg
01:57
Raiola’s under for rush yards vs. USC a ‘gift’
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
05:40
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
nbc_fnia_seahawkswash_251029.jpg
05:42
Commanders in must-win scenario against Seahawks
nbc_fnia_tradedeadline_251029.jpg
11:30
Broncos, Eagles should be buyers at trade deadline
nbc_fnia_midseasonawards_251029.jpg
12:54
Maye, Garrett among FNIA midseason award winners