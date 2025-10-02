Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 09 NJMP Cameron Beaubier 01.jpg
Podium streaks bracketed Cameron Beaubier’s comeback Superbike championship in 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, trends, stats
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her

Top Clips

nbc_golf_chatfield59_251002.jpg
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
nbc_roto_waller_251002.jpg
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
nbc_roto_skattebo_251002.jpg
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 09 NJMP Cameron Beaubier 01.jpg
Podium streaks bracketed Cameron Beaubier’s comeback Superbike championship in 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, trends, stats
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her

Top Clips

nbc_golf_chatfield59_251002.jpg
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
nbc_roto_waller_251002.jpg
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
nbc_roto_skattebo_251002.jpg
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder

October 2, 2025 03:01 PM
Kurt Helin and Chris Mannix explain which teams are best suited to dethrone NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder, including the Denver Nuggets, who made strong signings in the offseason.

Related Videos

dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfour_251001.jpg
04:00
Why Durant ‘is everything’ HOU could’ve asked for
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfive_251001.jpg
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakes_251001.jpg
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
nbc_nba_thisyearsindy_251001.jpg
04:02
Hawks, Magic capable of being this year’s Pacers
nbc_roto_top5centers_250929.jpg
01:55
Jokic and Wembanyama sit atop NBA fantasy rankings
durant_new.jpg
01:53
Elite fantasy forwards set for ‘excellent’ seasons
nbc_roto_top5guards_250929.jpg
01:34
Fantasy guards to draft after SGA, Doncic, Edwards
nbc_nba_nbapromo_250905.jpg
47
NBA Tip-Off October 21 on NBC and Peacock

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_chatfield59_251002.jpg
02:30
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
nbc_roto_waller_251002.jpg
01:21
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
nbc_roto_skattebo_251002.jpg
01:29
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
nbc_roto_mclaurin_251002.jpg
01:28
McLaurin still a high-variance option at WR
nbc_dls_kawhileonard_251002.jpg
09:28
Robertson may be punished after Leonard inquiry
nbc_dls_wnbacommissioner_251002.jpg
04:44
Samson: ‘Work stoppage is going to happen’ in WNBA
nbc_smx_30board_251002.jpg
22:09
Australia the team to watch at MXoN at Ironman
nbc_dls_dolphins_251002.jpg
05:29
Will Dolphins make Panthers look good in Week 5?
nbc_dls_miamiheat_251002.jpg
06:35
Were Heat smart to give Jović $62.4 million deal?
nbc_dps_peterkinginterview_251002.jpg
18:14
King: ‘I actually like’ NFL games ending in ties
nbc_dps_almichaelsinterview_251002.jpg
15:03
Michaels: San Francisco 49ers are ‘star-crossed’
minnqbthumbnail.jpg
01:36
Minnesota’s offense could struggle vs. Ohio State
nbc_golf_dpwtrd1_251002.jpg
07:06
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
nbc_bte_ncaaxheisman_251002.jpg
02:08
Bet on Smith, Beck, Moore to win Heisman Trophy
collinsthumbnail.jpg
14:01
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelistep2v2_251001.jpg
03:03
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
nbc_ffhh_qblovelistep2_251001.jpg
11:20
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
judkinsthumbnail.jpg
11:36
Believe in RBs Judkins, Kamara in Week 5
smiththumbnail.jpg
03:28
Don’t rely on Smith, Addison in Week 5 fantasy
masonthumbnail.jpg
02:40
Matchups work against Mason, Brown in Week 5
last_call_raw.jpg
01:50
Bet on yardage overs for Adams, Robinson
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251002.jpg
07:15
Spartans, Bulldogs are underdogs to back in Week 6
nbc_bte_boisend_251002.jpg
01:59
Take Boise State to score over 20.5 points vs. ND
nbc_bte_illpurdue_251002.jpg
01:24
Take the under in total points for Illinois-Purdue
nbc_csu_bestbets_251002.jpg
03:06
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_rtf_miamifsu_251002.jpg
04:43
Miami vs. FSU is ‘clearly the game of the day’
nbc_rtf_ttechhouston_251002.jpg
02:56
Can Houston avoid getting bulldozed by Texas Tech?
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
02:16
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals
nbc_rtf_petrinoarkansas_251002.jpg
07:10
Petrino back to Arkansas in ‘most ridiculous’ move