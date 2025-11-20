Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Seattle Mariners will retire Randy Johnson’s No. 51 during 2026 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs LA Rams: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Seattle Mariners will retire Randy Johnson’s No. 51 during 2026 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs LA Rams: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
November 20, 2025 03:45 PM
James Harden etched himself in more NBA history on November 17, becoming the 11th player to reach 28,000 career points in this edition of Milestone Moments, presented by Tissot.
Related Videos
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
09:53
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
09:52
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?
04:12
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
04:15
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
08:00
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
02:47
How does NBA DPOY market change with Wemby injury?
01:58
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
01:59
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
02:00
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas
01:58
Highlights: Randle dominates in MIN win vs. WAS
02:00
Highlights: Thunder win 7th straight, beat Kings
02:00
Highlights: Heat surge late to burn the Warriors
01:58
Highlights: Mathurin powers Pacers to win
01:58
Highlights: Rockets hold off Cavaliers for win
02:00
HLs: Balanced attack lifts Raptors over 76ers
01:33
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
01:45
George ‘continuing third-year breakout’ for Jazz
01:30
LeBron is back, but LAL is still Luka’s team
10:20
Reviewing the Celtics and Wizards’ rebuilds
09:56
Assessing trade options for Williamson, Young
05:01
NBA Pick 6: Anthony-Towns points, Mitchell assists
09:54
Trade or stay: Mavericks’ Davis and Grizz’s Morant
02:58
Pelicans fan base deserves more after Green firing
05:43
Cunningham announces shoe deal with Nike
Latest Clips
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
01:33
Fantasy outlook for Giants QB Dart if he returns
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week
07:20
Avoid starting RBs Williams, Jeanty in Week 12
04:12
Bet on Collins, Mills to have big games vs. Bills
04:35
Be wary of Worthy, Tucker, Hockenson in Week 12
11:13
Olave, Kelce top Berry’s pass catcher Love list
10:53
Expect big games from Henry, Robinson in Week 12
02:01
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
02:00
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
01:40
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
03:52
NFL Week 12 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Rams
04:08
NFL Week 12 Preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jaguars vs. Cardinals
02:36
NFL Week 12 Preview: Browns vs. Raiders
10:13
World Cup 2026 Predictions, Picks, upcoming draw
10:05
Arsenal vs. TOT Hotspur Premier League Preview
09:28
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Champions League preview
09:47
Chelsea vs. Barcelona Champions League Preview
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Seahawks vs. Titans
01:49
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
02:26
Rams’ injuries open door for desperate Buccaneers
06:04
NFL Week 12 Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs
02:24
Chiefs remain overvalued in tough test vs. Colts
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue