Takeaways from Week 11 of College Football: Fernando Mendoza had his Heisman moment
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington's field goal with 3 seconds left
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
TUNE IN
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Watch Now
Highlights: Late surge powers Cavs to victory
November 8, 2025 11:20 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers go on a 12-0 run in the final 1:46 to get the win over the Chicago Bulls.
01:57
Highlights: 76ers win at home against the Raptors
02:00
Highlights: Fox guides Spurs to win in debut
02:00
Highlights: Jovic leads MIA to victory over POR
01:58
Highlights: Hawks rout Lakers at home
01:58
Highlights: Marshall lifts Mavs over Wizards
01:58
Highlights: Thunder rout the Kings
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets beat Curry-less Warriors
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs
01:58
Highlights: Spurs ground the Rockets in Cup action
01:58
Highlights: Timberwolves obliterate Jazz
02:06
Highlights: Fast start helps Heat win vs. Hornets
02:00
Highlights: Bucks beat Bulls to open Cup defense
01:57
Highlights: Pistons top the Nets in Cup opener
02:00
Highlights: Cavaliers dominate Wizards in D.C.
02:05
Highlights: Team offense lifts Raptors over Hawks
01:57
Highlights: Magic balance offense downs Celtics
01:30
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
01:29
Green shines in Suns debut
01:18
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?
14:27
Have Lakers been most fun team to watch so far?
05:03
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for good offensive game
07:32
Debating which current NBA players will make HOF
02:11
Top player props for Warriors vs. Nuggets
01:46
Can Magic get things right vs. Celtics?
02:15
Lean Rockets and under against Spurs
01:55
Highlights: Green, Booker power Suns past Clippers
02:01
Highlights: Markkanen cooking with Jazz in 2025-26
05:55
Bulls’ Giddey among early candidates for MIP award
07:44
Mobley ‘the key’ to Cavs reaching their potential
07:13
Assessing Timberwolves’ needs after 4-4 start
02:53
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
04:55
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
07:48
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
04:42
Analyzing Notre Dame’s CFP chances
01:40
Highlights: Love impresses vs. Navy
48
Freeman ‘proud’ of Notre Dame after win vs. Navy
01:50
Carr and Love reflect on Notre Dame’s win vs. Navy
02:01
Fickell, Becker lead top showings of Week 11
04:13
Where does Pavia fit in Heisman race?
03:41
Texas A&M can win different styles of games
02:25
Oregon survives in ‘gritty’ win vs. Iowa
03:06
Texas Tech ‘well-positioned’ for CFP
06:16
Indiana defeats Penn State in dramatic fashion
52
Washington’s TD expands Notre Dame’s lead vs. Navy
55
Carr and Smith connect on 34-yard touchdown
01:03
Love somehow stays up on incredible touchdown run
58
Carr hits Faison for touchdown vs. Navy
48
Price scores ND’s second touchdown vs. Navy
54
Navy’s Woodson sneaks it in for TD vs. Notre Dame
01:15
Love powers in for touchdown vs. Navy
04:57
Highlights: No. 2 Indiana stuns Penn State late
02:32
Did Mendoza have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Penn State?
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
02:31
Highlights: VT’s Avdalas shows out vs. Providence
05:00
Highlights: Virginia Tech beats Providence in OT
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
06:31
HLs: No. 1 Nebraska VB sweeps No. 22 Minnesota
09:10
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
10:36
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 11
