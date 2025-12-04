 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bknvschi_251203.jpg
Highlights: Porter powers Nets over Bulls
nbc_nba_lacvsatl_251203.jpg
Highlights: Clippers end 5-game skid vs. Hawks
nbc_golf_roryintv_251203.jpg
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bknvschi_251203.jpg
Highlights: Porter powers Nets over Bulls
nbc_nba_lacvsatl_251203.jpg
Highlights: Clippers end 5-game skid vs. Hawks
nbc_golf_roryintv_251203.jpg
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Mavs extend win streak to 3; beat Heat

December 3, 2025 10:56 PM
Rookie Cooper Flagg leads the way for Dallas with 22 points as the Mavericks get their third straight win against the Miami Heat.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_bknvschi_251203.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Porter powers Nets over Bulls
nbc_nba_lacvsatl_251203.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Clippers end 5-game skid vs. Hawks
nbc_nba_mannixoncp3_251203.jpg
02:25
Mannix: Paul no longer worth aggravation for LAC
nbc_roto_bosjbrown_251203.jpg
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston
nbc_roto_cpaullatest_251203.jpg
01:44
Paul situation ‘another black eye’ for Clippers
nbc_roto_nowilliamson_251203.jpg
01:38
Should Pelicans finally move on from Williamson?
nbc_enjoy_moreteamsquestions_251203.jpg
09:55
Hawks, Mavericks face new realities
nbc_nba_draftkingspick6_251203.jpg
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
nbc_nba_whiparound_251203.jpg
10:09
What moves could put Pistons, Knicks over the top?
nbc_nba_giannisseg_251203.jpg
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
nbc_enjoy_whatsthenextmove_251203.jpg
09:52
What’s next for the Nuggets, Magic?
nbc_nbc_stephsneakertalk_251203.jpg
03:36
Curry a ‘sneaker free agent’ after UA split
nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
nbc_roto_miadal_251203.jpg
01:35
Expect Mavs-Heat to be close despite injuries
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_digitalhit_251202.jpg
01:06
Warriors showed heart, but OKC had ‘every answer’
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_jdubintv_251202.jpg
01:03
Williams: OKC’s depth, mental toughness is special
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_251202.jpg
01:58
HLs: Thunder beat Warriors for 13th straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_postgameokctalk_251202.jpg
03:32
OKC’s championship pedigree took over vs. Warriors
sga_intv.jpg
01:07
SGA: Thunder ‘stayed in the moment’ against GSW
nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
01:59
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_wolvesnola_251202.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
nbc_nba_nykbos_digitalhit_251202.jpg
01:37
‘Hustle plays’ the difference for Celtics vs. NYK
nbc_nba_browncomp_251202_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Brown’s barrage nets 42 points vs. NYK
nbc_nba_nykbos_2min_251202.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Celtics down Knicks in 500th meeting
nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_251202.jpg
01:41
Brown showed ‘immaculate’ leadership against NYK
nbc_nba_mjinsights_ep3_251202.JPG
04:50
MJ’s love of the game ‘the basis’ of NBA career
nbc_nba_jayldenbrownintv_251202.jpg
45
Brown: Celtics are ‘getting better every day’
nbc_nba_porvstor_251202.jpg
01:56
HLs: Barnes shines as Raptors finish off Blazers
nbc_nba_wshvsphi_251202.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Maxey, 76ers breeze past Wizards
nbc_nba_lennyteaser_251201.jpg
36
Sunday Night Basketball debuts Feb. 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_251203.jpg
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
nbc_pl_plupdate_251203.jpg
15:29
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
nbc_pl_maresca_251203.jpg
02:29
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
nbc_pl_arneslotintvv2_251203.jpg
02:25
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
11:21
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251203.jpg
01:36
Arteta ‘very happy’ with win over Brentford
nbc_pl_arsbrehl_251203.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livplayersintv_251203.jpg
02:57
Wirtz, Jones react to draw with Sunderland
GettyImages-2249827619_copy.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livvssun_postgame_251203.jpg
05:11
Sunderland earn point against Liverpool at Anfield
nbc_pl_livsun_251203.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sunderland Matchweek 14
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_burvcphlV3_251203.jpg
13:00
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolvvnfohl_251203.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_251203.jpg
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251203.jpg
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251203.jpg
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
nbc_pl_nfogoal_251203.jpg
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251203.jpg
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_johnson_251203.jpg
02:11
Johnson’s tape shows an ‘underrated playmaker’
nbc_cfb_nwwrigley_251203.jpg
03:22
Wrigley Field gives NU a unique home advantage
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton