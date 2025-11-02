Skip navigation
Top News
Loose is fast on track, but loose was fun in the media center among NASCAR Champ 4 drivers
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Takeaways from Week 10 of College Football: Miami’s collapse; Julian Sayin for Heisman?
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Jesse Love claims NASCAR Xfinity championship with Phoenix victory
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Riley: USC defense ‘gave us a chance to win’
Johnson gets tripped up and USC hangs on
USC flea flicker helps set up Miller touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: KD, Rockets crush Celtics on the road
November 1, 2025 10:35 PM
Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün delivered in major ways as the Rockets vanquished the Celtics, where Houston kept things rolling with its third straight win.
Related Videos
01:59
Highlights: Magic rout Wizards in easy road win
01:57
HLs: Pacers rally, down Warriors for first win
02:00
HLs: Randle, Gobert power Wolves past Hornets
02:00
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
02:01
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
01:59
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
01:59
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
02:01
Highlights: Suns dispatch Jazz behind Booker, Dunn
02:03
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
02:00
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
04:57
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
01:51
Take Reaves to have under 5.5 boards in Memphis
01:53
Bet on over, Jokic triple-double in DEN vs. POR
02:09
Put money on Maxey, 76ers to beat Brown, Celtics
01:55
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
01:59
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
01:58
Highlights: Bucks win close contest vs. Warriors
01:59
Highlights: Visiting Magic power past Hornets
06:02
Rivers: Bucks are ‘trouble’ for Eastern Conference
06:33
Rivers: Boozer will have a ‘day one’ impact in NBA
16:44
Do 76ers have best group of guards in the NBA?
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
Latest Clips
59
Riley: USC defense ‘gave us a chance to win’
01:15
Johnson gets tripped up and USC hangs on
01:08
USC flea flicker helps set up Miller touchdown
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
10:13
HLs: Notre Dame falls in OT vs. No. 2 Michigan
01:31
Maiava takes it himself for TD vs. Nebraska
35
Nebraska stops USC on big fourth down
02:52
Auerbach breaks down current CFP bracket
02:21
Gezora surges to BC Filly & Mare Turf win
01:06
Nebraska’s Johnson hits the gap and scores vs. USC
51
Raiola hits Key for TD in Blackout Game vs. USC
03:53
Nysos wins thrilling BC Dirt Mile in photo finish
03:47
Notable Speech surges to win Breeders’ Cup Mile
14:28
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
02:26
2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy presentation
03:50
Forever Young hangs on for BC Classic win
01:55
Yahagi talks about Forever Young’s Classic win
11:49
Autumn Nations Series Highlights: NZL 26, IRE 13
11:18
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 10
05:22
Malinin dominates short program at Skate Canada
01:16
Sierra Leone fighting against history in Classic
02:45
Ethical Diamond scores upset win in BC Turf
01:30
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa
02:58
Scylla routs the field in Breeders’ Cup Distaff
01:21
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
02:13
Lukas’ impact on the Breeders’ Cup with Kornacki
03:07
HLs: Altmyer accounts for five TDs vs. Rutgers
56
Bielema: ILL showed ‘competitive spirit’ vs. RU
01:30
Bentornato pulls away to win Breeders’ Cup Sprint
09:12
Highlights: Altmyer leads Illinois past Rutgers
