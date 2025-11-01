Highlights: Suns dispatch Jazz behind Booker, Dunn

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Suns dispatch Jazz behind Booker, Dunn
November 1, 2025 12:41 AM
Devin Booker dropped 36 points and Ryan Dunn recorded a double-double as the Suns rolled to a home win against the Jazz on Friday evening in the Valley.
Related Videos
02:01
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
01:59
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
01:59
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
02:03
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
02:00
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
04:57
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
01:51
Take Reaves to have under 5.5 boards in Memphis
01:53
Bet on over, Jokic triple-double in DEN vs. POR
02:09
Put money on Maxey, 76ers to beat Brown, Celtics
01:55
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
01:59
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
01:58
Highlights: Bucks win close contest vs. Warriors
01:59
Highlights: Visiting Magic power past Hornets
06:02
Rivers: Bucks are ‘trouble’ for Eastern Conference
06:33
Rivers: Boozer will have a ‘day one’ impact in NBA
16:44
Do 76ers have best group of guards in the NBA?
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
04:43
Can Heat hand Wembanyama, Spurs their first loss?
09:55
NBA coaches on hot seat: Mosley, Rajakovic, Green
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
Latest Clips
12:13
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
06:00
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
07:51
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
03:21
Gstaad surges to win Juvenile Turf
03:16
Ted Noffey outlasts Brant in Juvenile
03:33
Balantina rides rail to win Juvenile Fillies Turf
03:06
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
02:35
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
05:04
Swift among RB injuries to watch for NFL Week 9
03:16
Can Samuel fill the McLaurin-sized void for WAS?
05:13
Impacts of Hunter and Thomas Jr. injuries to JAX
02:57
Debating Achane and Waddle’s fantasy value for MIA
02:43
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue