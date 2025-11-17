 Skip navigation
Malcolm Stewart sidelined
Malcolm Stewart wins Paris Supercross, crowned 2025 King
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot
Linn Grant
Linn Grant cruises to three-shot win at The Annika for second LPGA title
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kennyeasley_251116.jpg
Remembering Hall of Famer Kenny Easley
nbc_nba_boslachhl_251116.jpg
HLs: Celtics hang on for tight win over Clippers
nbc_golf_stewarcinkintv_251116.jpg
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Malcolm Stewart sidelined
Malcolm Stewart wins Paris Supercross, crowned 2025 King
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot
Linn Grant
Linn Grant cruises to three-shot win at The Annika for second LPGA title
  Associated Press
    ,
  Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kennyeasley_251116.jpg
Remembering Hall of Famer Kenny Easley
nbc_nba_boslachhl_251116.jpg
HLs: Celtics hang on for tight win over Clippers
nbc_golf_stewarcinkintv_251116.jpg
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Fox's big night leads Spurs past Kings

November 16, 2025 07:20 PM
De'Aaron Fox dropped a season-high 28 points while Keldon Johnson and Luke Kornet contributed double-doubles as the Spurs rolled to a home win over DeMar DeRozan and the Kings.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_boslachhl_251116.jpg
02:00
HLs: Celtics hang on for tight win over Clippers
nbc_nba_minden_251115.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Timberwolves falter at home to Nuggets
lakers_bucks_251115_raw.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic dominates Lakers win vs. Bucks
okc_charlotte_raw_251115.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder cruise by Hornets in Charlotte
nbc_nba_pacersvsraptors_251115.jpg
01:57
HLs: Poeltl, Barrett power Raptors past Pacers
nbc_nba_cleandmemphis_251115.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Cavs mount big comeback vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_mannixhit_251115.jpg
02:55
Unpacking Pelicans’ decision to fire HC Green
nbc_nba_dallac_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
nbc_nba_gswvssas_251114.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI
nbc_nba_magicnets_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic defeat Nets, extend win streak
nbc_nba_chavsmil_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks take down Hornets in OT
nbc_nba_sacvsmil_251114.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Edwards shines for MIN in win vs. SAC
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Reaves, Doncic lead LAL past NO
nbc_nba_miavsnyk_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Towns, Knicks outlast Heat
nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_johnson_251114.jpg
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
nbc_nba_questions_251114.jpg
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
nbc_nba_jerseys_251114.jpg
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_nba_jerseys3_241114.jpg
10:00
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 3
netsjersey.jpg
07:46
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 1
nbc_roto_warriors_251114.jpg
02:01
Warriors slow start to games will hurt them vs. SA
nbc_roto_clippersmavs_251114.jpg
02:03
Why betting Clippers vs. Mavericks can be tricky
nbc_bte_mianyk_251114.jpg
01:38
Brunson being out will result in low scoring game
nbc_nba_jazzhawks_251114.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers

Latest Clips

nbc_fnia_kennyeasley_251116.jpg
43
Remembering Hall of Famer Kenny Easley
nbc_golf_stewarcinkintv_251116.jpg
01:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
nbc_golf_pgatcharlesschwabhls_251116.jpg
06:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_nfl_youngpresser_251116.jpg
48
Young is proud of Panthers’ ability to ‘finish’
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251116.jpg
07:15
Liu claims first Grand Prix title at Skate America
manga_raw_251116.jpg
12:39
Manganello edges out women’s mass start win in SLC
nbc_nfl_calebwilliamspresser_251116.jpg
56
Williams: We ‘live in the known’
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
kok_wr_251116.jpg
03:26
Kok breaks 500m world record, Jackson sets US mark
nbc_rugby_scovarghl_251116.jpg
13:24
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: ARG 33, SCO 24
nbc_nfl_joshallenpresser_251116.jpg
42
Allen ‘inspired’ by Shavers’ growth in Buffalo
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
01:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
team_pursuit_wr_251116.jpg
06:19
USA breaks own men’s team pursuit world record
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
01:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
nbc_wcbb_sarahstrongcomp_251116.jpg
04:55
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
matthews_ace.jpg
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
nbc_wcbb_uconnosuhl_251116.jpg
07:28
Highlights: UConn outclasses Ohio State
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_wcbb_strongintv_251116.jpg
01:32
Activity is winning for UConn’s Strong
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd4hl_251116.jpg
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
nbc_cfb_osuuclahl_251115.jpg
08:59
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
nbc_cfb_unddeskconvo_251115.jpg
02:47
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
oly_cumen_trialsshusterv2_251115.jpg
07:36
Team Shuster survives Team Casper, forces Game 3
nbc_cfb_ryandayintv_251115.jpg
01:00
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251115.jpg
02:15
Analyzing Rodriguez’s Heisman chances
nbc_rtf_groupof5_251115.jpg
02:13
Navy defeats USF, adds another wrinkle to CFP race