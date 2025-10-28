 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 3
Paralympian Mike Schultz drives innovation in prosthetics while preparing for third Games
161117-del-mar
2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Elana Meyers Taylor
Elana Meyers Taylor is reshaping the world for her sons and the disability community

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 3
Paralympian Mike Schultz drives innovation in prosthetics while preparing for third Games
161117-del-mar
2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Elana Meyers Taylor
Elana Meyers Taylor is reshaping the world for her sons and the disability community

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Maxey is the 'driving force' behind the 76ers

October 28, 2025 03:00 PM
Eric Samulski discusses Tyrese Maxey's scorching-hot start to the season as he has proven to be the driving force behind the Philadelphia 76ers' offense through their 3-0 start.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
01:33
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_lauri_251028.jpg
01:28
Markkanen proving to be a ‘tremendous investment’
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_nba_kuminga_251028.jpg
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players
nbc_nba_mdp_251028.jpg
09:49
Who has disappointed to start NBA season?
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251028.jpg
04:24
Take overs on Brunson, LaVine, Powell
nbc_nba_realorfake_251028.jpg
09:55
Are Spurs’ dominance, Mavs’ issues real or fake?
nbc_nba_mondaytakeaways_251028.jpg
09:13
Early NBA takeaways: Spurs, Sixers start strong
nbc_bte_clipperswarriorsv2_251028.jpg
01:46
Clippers’ size can ‘smother’ undersized Warriors
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakesV2_251001_copy.jpg
01:36
Croucher: ‘I’m going to put my faith in Giannis’
nbc_nba_mitchellcomp_251027.jpg
03:37
Mitchell scores 35 points on 18 shots vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_porvslal_251027.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Trail Blazers top short-handed Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_memgsw_251027.jpg
01:57
HLs: Balanced attack leads Warriors over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_preview_251027.jpg
02:58
Previewing Knicks-Bucks, Clippers-Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_denminn_postgamehit_251027.jpg
01:04
How Nuggets ‘flexed their muscles’ in win over MIN
nbc_nba_pg_denvervsminn_2minhl_251027.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Murray, Jokic lead DEN past T’Wolves
nbc_nba_pg_denverminn_jokicintv_251027.jpg
04:54
Jokic discusses how Nuggets are building chemistry
nbc_nba_pg_denverminn_murrayintv_251027.jpg
01:17
Murray: Everything Jokic does is ‘so easy’
nbc_nba_denverminn_jokicassist_251027.jpg
13
Jokic nets third triple double to open season
nbc_nba_utahphoenix_251027.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Markkanen scores 51, Jazz defeat Suns
nbc_nba_murray3rdquarter_251027.jpg
01:51
Murray explodes for 23 in third quarter vs. MIN
nbc_nba_okcvsdalv2_251027.jpg
01:47
Highlights: Thunder beat Mavericks, improve to 4-0
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_251027v2.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers take commanding win over DET
nbc_nba_torvssas_251027.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Wembanyama, Spurs improve to 4-0
nbc_nba_atlvschi_251027.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bulls stay undefeated, take down Hawks
nbc_nba_bosvsnop_251027.jpg
02:10
Highlights: Celtics beat Pelicans, get first win
nbc_nba_bknvshou_251027.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Rockets destroy Nets, earn first win
julius_randle.jpg
22
Randle jams it in after Timberwolves run the floor
mitchell_recap.jpg
50
Cavaliers dominate Pistons ‘from start to finish’

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
01:18
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_rice_251028.jpg
01:35
Rice is Mahomes’ ‘clear No. 1 option’ on offense
nbc_roto_mahomes_251028.jpg
01:52
Mahomes reemerging as an ‘elite option’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251028.jpg
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
nbc_dps_dodgersbluejaysgame3recap_251028.jpg
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_251028.jpg
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
nbc_bte_chargerstitansv3_251028.jpg
01:54
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251028.jpg
01:34
Colts look ‘unstoppable’ vs Steelers in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_251028.jpg
12:20
Fantasy impacts of Giants’ Skattebo injury
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
07:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_ffhh_commanderschiefs_251028.jpg
04:18
Mahomes, Rice lead Chiefs’ win over Commanders
nbc_ffhh_wrwaiver_251028.jpg
07:38
Patriots’ Boutte leads Week 9 waiver WR pick
nbc_ffhh_saintsshough_251028.jpg
03:53
Fantasy impacts of Saints starting Shough Week 9
nbc_ffhh_tetargets_251028.jpg
01:31
Saints’ Johnson leads Week 9 waiver wire TEs
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
07:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
04:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_ffhh_qbwaiver_251028.jpg
09:09
Lawrence, Darnold lead QB waiver wire picks
nbc_cbb_uclariceintv_251028.jpg
04:59
Rice knows UCLA needs to ‘stay in the moment’
nbc_pl_2robbies_ezearsenal_251028.jpg
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
nbc_cbb_uclabettsintv_251028.jpg
05:30
How UCLA has instilled star confidence in Betts
nbc_cbb_uclacloseintv_251028.jpg
10:23
Close: UCLA built on ‘breakthroughs in growth’
nbc_ffhh_deepleaguewaiver_251028.jpg
05:23
Vikings’ McCarthy a solid stash for deep leagues
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
03:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_genxg_sunderlandchel_251028.jpg
09:47
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
nbc_pl_genxg_masterclass_251028.jpg
14:00
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
nbc_pl_genxg_brentliverpool_251028.jpg
04:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
nbc_bte_falconspatriotsv2_251028.jpg
01:57
Will the over hit for Falcons vs. Patriots?
nbc_cbb_purbsmithintv_251028.jpg
05:15
Smith: Purdue has ‘the right pieces’ to win title