All aboard the Edwards bandwagon
Corey Robinson discusses why it's time to board the Anthony Edwards bandwagon with him putting up top-20 value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks as the centerpiece of the Timberwolves' offense.
Streaming options for NBA Tournament semifinals
The Rotoworld Basketball Show goes over some streaming fantasy options for the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals.
Is it time to trade Giddey?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show debates whether it's time to offload struggling Thunder player Josh Giddey from your fantasy team.
Buddy Hield would be a perfect fit for the 76ers
The Rotoworld Basketball Show runs through different trade targets for the Philadelphia 76ers and analyzes why Buddy Hield would be a perfect fit.
Redick: First IST an unambiguous success for NBA
JJ Redick joins Dan Patrick to discuss the first NBA In-Season Tournament, a theory on Nikola Jokic, LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan and a story about the late Flip Saunders.
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
Dan Patrick reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's first-career NBA triple-double for the Pacers in a win against the Celtics in the In-Season Tournament and discusses the co-favorites to win the competition.
Cunningham has been a constant with Pistons
Third-year point guard Cade Cunningham has cut down on his turnovers and has been one of the few constants on the Detroit Pistons.
Fantasy managers must ‘keep their faith’ in Randle
Julius Randle's slow start to the year has him outside the top-100 in 9-cat per-game fantasy value, but there's reason to believe he'll soon provide increased production across the board.
McCollum makes anticipated return with Pelicans
Veteran guard CJ McCollum made his anticipated return to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup and he should be a full-go moving forward.
Harden proving he was worth risk in fantasy drafts
James Harden's recent production with the Los Angeles Clippers highlights how the veteran has rewarded fantasy managers who rolled the dice on him in drafts this year.
Barnes becoming franchise cornerstone in Toronto
Scottie Barnes has improved his three-point shooting as of late and is starting to look like a franchise cornerstone player with the Toronto Raptors.
Toppin hitting stride with Pacers at right time
After an up-and-down start to his NBA career, Obi Toppin is hitting his stride and delivering improved fantasy results with the Indiana Pacers at just the right time.