 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani agrees to reported record-setting 10-year, $700M contract with the Dodgers
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance - Final Round
PGA Tour hopeful WDs from Q-School because of heart issues
Army v Navy
What college football games are on today: Schedule, how to watch as Week 15 wraps up with Army-Navy matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_231209.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t deserve to lose’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231209.jpg
Emery reacts to Villa’s win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_cooperintv_231209.jpg
Cooper praises players, fans after draw v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani agrees to reported record-setting 10-year, $700M contract with the Dodgers
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance - Final Round
PGA Tour hopeful WDs from Q-School because of heart issues
Army v Navy
What college football games are on today: Schedule, how to watch as Week 15 wraps up with Army-Navy matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_231209.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t deserve to lose’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231209.jpg
Emery reacts to Villa’s win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_cooperintv_231209.jpg
Cooper praises players, fans after draw v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Caruso filling in well for DeRozan

January 15, 2023 10:08 PM
Corey Robinson makes his case for why Alex Caruso should be rostered everywhere as he fills up the stat sheet for the Bulls with DeMar DeRozan sidelined.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbs_tourneysemis_231206.jpg
1:36
Streaming options for NBA Tournament semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsgiddey_231206.jpg
2:05
Is it time to trade Giddey?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs76ershield_231206.jpg
3:59
Buddy Hield would be a perfect fit for the 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jjredickinterview_231205.jpg
16:28
Redick: First IST an unambiguous success for NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
1:26
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_detcunninghamyahoo_231204.jpg
1:07
Cunningham has been a constant with Pistons
Now Playing
nbc_roto_randleyahoo_231204.jpg
1:03
Fantasy managers must ‘keep their faith’ in Randle
Now Playing
nbc_roto_nomccollumyahoo_231204.jpg
0:52
McCollum makes anticipated return with Pelicans
Now Playing
nbc_roto_hardenyahoo_231204.jpg
1:00
Harden proving he was worth risk in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_barnesyahoo_231204.jpg
0:58
Barnes becoming franchise cornerstone in Toronto
Now Playing
nbc_roto_toppinyahoo_231204.jpg
1:01
Toppin hitting stride with Pacers at right time
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs1stmonthmvp_231129.jpg
2:49
Debating fantasy MVP for first month of NBA season
Now Playing