Top News

oly_atmmile_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264371267512.jpg
Yared Nuguse, Chase Ealey break U.S. records at Pre Classic; mile world record nearly falls
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race
Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michiganstpick_230916.jpg
Mangham scoops interception for Spartans
nbc_big10_pregameohiostatdisc_230916.jpg
Previewing Ohio State, Notre Dame in Week 4
nbc_rugby_irelandv2_230916.jpg
Highlights: Ireland v. Tonga, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

oly_atmmile_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264371267512.jpg
Yared Nuguse, Chase Ealey break U.S. records at Pre Classic; mile world record nearly falls
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race
Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michiganstpick_230916.jpg
Mangham scoops interception for Spartans
nbc_big10_pregameohiostatdisc_230916.jpg
Previewing Ohio State, Notre Dame in Week 4
nbc_rugby_irelandv2_230916.jpg
Highlights: Ireland v. Tonga, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Houser puts Spartans on the board with rushing TD

September 16, 2023 08:35 PM
Katin Houser finishes off a 99-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown to put Michigan State on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter vs. Washington.