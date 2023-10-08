 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame offense unravels in 33-20 loss at Louisville
MLB: ALDS-Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS opener
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
McCord, Harrison and No. 4 Ohio State roar back in the second half to bury Maryland 37-17

nbc_cfb_michminnrecap_231007.jpg
Michigan’s depth shows up in Minnesota win
nbc_cfb_corummccarthyintv_231007.jpg
McCarthy, Corum highlight selflessness of team
nbc_cfb_michiganpostgameintvs_231007.jpg
Defense dominates for Michigan vs. Minnesota

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McCarthy throws stiff arm to score 2nd rushing TD

October 7, 2023 09:48 PM
J.J. McCarthy blows through Minnesota defenders to score a 7-yard touchdown run at 8:28 in the third quarter to complete a nine-play, 78-yard scoring drive for the Wolverines.