 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkgw_240201.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark passes Stiles, Mitchell into second on all-time scoring list
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
Player reactions to SSG deal range from celebratory to skeptical

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkhl_240131.jpg
Highlights: Clark breaks records vs. Northwestern
nbc_cbb_iowanwhl_240131.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark shines as Iowa tops NU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkintv_240131.jpg
Clark ‘grateful’ for teammates as she sets records

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkgw_240201.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark passes Stiles, Mitchell into second on all-time scoring list
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
Player reactions to SSG deal range from celebratory to skeptical

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkhl_240131.jpg
Highlights: Clark breaks records vs. Northwestern
nbc_cbb_iowanwhl_240131.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark shines as Iowa tops NU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkintv_240131.jpg
Clark ‘grateful’ for teammates as she sets records

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

WBB Highlights: Indiana handles Maryland

January 31, 2024 09:46 PM
Indiana jumped all over Maryland from tip-off and never looked back on the way to another Big Ten win.