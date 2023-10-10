 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - First Round
Rex & Lav: Why now for Lexi? When’s next for Tiger?
Shriners_1920_Flag
Shriners Children’s Open - Outright Betting Picks
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_edge_betmgmbetb1gwk7_231010.jpg
College Football: Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_broncosissuesv3_231010.jpg
Moods: Broncos full of ‘wasted potential’
nbc_cfb_bigtalkillmd_231010.jpg
How can Maryland learn from OSU loss vs. Illinois?
nbc_cfb_bigtalkpurosu_231010.jpg
Expect OSU defense to shine vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - First Round
Rex & Lav: Why now for Lexi? When’s next for Tiger?
Shriners_1920_Flag
Shriners Children’s Open - Outright Betting Picks
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_edge_betmgmbetb1gwk7_231010.jpg
College Football: Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_broncosissuesv3_231010.jpg
Moods: Broncos full of ‘wasted potential’
nbc_cfb_bigtalkillmd_231010.jpg
How can Maryland learn from OSU loss vs. Illinois?
nbc_cfb_bigtalkpurosu_231010.jpg
Expect OSU defense to shine vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

49ers have a 'different' offense because of Purdy

October 10, 2023 02:51 PM
Dan Orlovsky joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on why NFL teams didn't draft Brock Purdy sooner, the potential for Drake Maye going before Caleb Williams and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_brianurlacherinterview_231010.jpg
18:33
DP, Urlacher: Rodgers was Mahomes before Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_pk_nflinjuries_231010.jpg
14:20
Two of the ‘biggest’ NFL names injured early
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231010.jpg
1:34
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnf_231010.jpg
4:40
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_berry_stafford_231010.jpg
4:33
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_remainderwaiverrbs_231010.jpg
13:43
Berry’s Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield
Now Playing
nbc_berry_achaneinjury_231010.jpg
3:30
Target Wilson Jr. on waivers after Achane’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwr_231010.jpg
9:20
Berry’s Week 6 WR waiver wire adds: Rice, Reynolds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_justinjefferson_231010.jpg
11:20
How Jefferson’s injury impacts Addison, Osborn
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davanteadams_v2_231010.jpg
1:59
Adams ‘frustrated’ with double team coverage
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsveratucker_v2_231010.jpg
1:51
Jets lose key offensive line piece in Vera-Tucker
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_231010.jpg
8:44
Inside Lions’ creative, old-school offensive blend
Now Playing