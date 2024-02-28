 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Scotland v England - Guinness Six Nations 2024
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for tonight’s college basketball game
Caleb Williams
Betting the NFL Combine: Speed and Strength Markets Available to Bettors

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_hardmanonjets_240228.jpg
Jets getting blasted from multiple NFL players
nbc_bfa_kcretainsneed_240228.jpg
Chiefs need to pay lockdown cornerback Sneed
nbc_bfa_jefferson_240228.jpg
Jefferson rumors feel like ‘more smoke than fire’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Scotland v England - Guinness Six Nations 2024
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for tonight’s college basketball game
Caleb Williams
Betting the NFL Combine: Speed and Strength Markets Available to Bettors

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_hardmanonjets_240228.jpg
Jets getting blasted from multiple NFL players
nbc_bfa_kcretainsneed_240228.jpg
Chiefs need to pay lockdown cornerback Sneed
nbc_bfa_jefferson_240228.jpg
Jefferson rumors feel like ‘more smoke than fire’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing the Bears' looming QB decision

February 28, 2024 11:09 AM
Daniel Jeremiah joins Dan Patrick to break down the biggest headlines entering the 2024 NFL Combine, including the Chicago Bears' QB decision, where the second tier of QBs will fall and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_johnnynewtonintvv2_240228.jpg
10:37
Newton: If Sapp could do it, then I can do it
Now Playing
nbc_pft_krisjenkinsintv_240228.jpg
10:52
Jenkins looking to bring ‘energy’ to the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_byron_240228.jpg
10:59
Texas DT Murphy is a ‘force’ in the run game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dallasturnerintv_230228.jpg
11:21
‘Everything falling into place’ for Bama’s Turner
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisbraswellintv_240228__013050.jpg
8:46
Chris Braswell teaches Simms his signature move
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trotterjr_240228.jpg
7:45
Trotter Jr. learned ‘ins and outs’ from dad
Now Playing
nbc_pft_beaneonallen_240228.jpg
1:31
Analyzing where Allen fits into NFL’s top QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_verse_240228.jpg
11:17
Jared Verse details transition from Albany to FSU
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccowncousins_240228.jpg
2:56
What McCown becoming QBs coach means for Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_choprobinsonintv_240228.jpg
6:53
Chop Robinson improved by practicing with Fashanu
Now Playing
nbc_pft_robinson_240228.jpg
8:59
Darius Robinson brings versatility to NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russellwilson_240228.jpg
11:13
Payton foresees Wilson decision within two weeks
Now Playing