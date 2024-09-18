Assessing Tua's future after being placed on IR

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yzshcipks2bdufbizb63
Fact or Fiction: Florida will fire Billy Napier before mid-October
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/cunhcspfgss1xjiz6xhr
Fact or Fiction: Indiana should win at least eight games this season
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
skenes_mpx.jpg
Skenes’ path to overtaking Merrill in NL ROY chase

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yzshcipks2bdufbizb63
Fact or Fiction: Florida will fire Billy Napier before mid-October
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/cunhcspfgss1xjiz6xhr
Fact or Fiction: Indiana should win at least eight games this season
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
skenes_mpx.jpg
Skenes’ path to overtaking Merrill in NL ROY chase

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Assessing Tua's future after being placed on IR

September 18, 2024 02:25 PM
Dan Patrick discusses how rare it is for an NFL player with a concussion to be placed on IR, and what the decision means for Tua Tagovailoa's future in professional football.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_whoneedstoeat_240918.jpg
6:52
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
Now Playing
nbc_fnai_snfpreview_240918.jpg
4:03
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoseeatinggood_240918.jpg
11:49
Can Saints, Darnold continue hot starts?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mnfreax_240918.jpg
6:59
Cousins, Falcons change narrative after Week 2 win
Now Playing
nbc_dls_tuaretire_240918.jpg
8:54
Tagovailoa giving himself ‘one last chance’ in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_dps_stevesmithsrinterview_240918.jpg
14:54
Panthers’ Young ‘could learn from benching’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_kirkcousinsinterview_240918.jpg
16:00
Cousins was skeptical late vs. PHI but kept belief
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
1:44
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240918.jpg
6:54
Are Mayfield, Jones viable fantasy starters?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240918.jpg
2:06
Week 3 is ripe with underdog bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
15:22
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
10:23
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass
Now Playing