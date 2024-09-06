 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, restores Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, restores Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Henry punches through for first TD of season

September 5, 2024 09:06 PM
Derrick Henry finds a lane through traffic to squeeze into the endzone for his first TD with the Ravens, giving Baltimore a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after the extra point.
Up Next
nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
0:53
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
0:45
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
6:33
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
3:45
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
2:38
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Now Playing
galaxybrain-0905.jpg
9:49
Upsets to watch for NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bimsnf_240905.jpg
0:49
Bet it in a Minute: Best bets for LAR-DET Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bimmnf_240905.jpg
0:46
Bet it in a Minute: Jets can upset 49ers Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_dps_drewbreesinterview_240905.jpg
10:03
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dpmakeshissuperbowlpick_240905.jpg
5:09
Patrick predicts Lions over Jets in Super Bowl LIX
Now Playing
nbc_dlb_agarintv_240905.jpg
12:26
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_loveqb_240905.jpg
8:06
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
Now Playing