Top News

Steve Sarkisian
Inside the AP Poll: Why it makes no sense that Texas remains ranked
Chris Henry Jr..png
Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr. Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.png
Wide Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mayenepresser_251026.jpg
Maye: McDaniels ‘made it easy for me’ in 3Q
GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal1_251026.jpg
Moultrie opens scoring for USWNT against Portugal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Stroud questions having 'kind of' a complete game

October 26, 2025 05:00 PM
C.J. Stroud makes it clear why he believes the Texans did play a complete game against the 49ers in their 26-15 win and notes how difficult it is to win in this league.

GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
05:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal1_251026.jpg
01:07
Moultrie opens scoring for USWNT against Portugal
nbc_pl_plupdate_251026.jpg
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
nbc_pl_thomasfrank_251026.jpg
01:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance
nbc_pl_toteve_251026.jpg
09:48
Extended HLs: Everton v. Spurs Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_mw9allgoals_251026.jpg
13:57
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251026.jpg
01:58
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
nbc_pl_totgoal3_251026.jpg
01:25
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251026.jpg
01:17
Van de Ven’s brace doubles Spurs’ lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bounottinghamforesthl_251026.jpg
08:35
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251026.jpg
01:26
Van de Ven’s header puts Spurs in front of Everton
nbc_pl_wolbur_251026.jpg
10:44
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Burnley Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_avlmc_251026.jpg
11:30
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man City Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_burngoal3_251026.jpg
01:32
Foster’s 95th-minute goal gives Burnley 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_arscp_251026.jpg
08:06
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 9
nbc_pl_arscppostgame_251026.jpg
03:00
Are Arsenal running away with the Premier League?
oly_sqw_usopen_final.jpg
10:46
El Hammamy wins U.S. Open title, beats Orfi
oly_sqm_usopen_final.jpg
09:01
Asal beats Coll in straight games, wins U.S. Open
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_251026.jpg
01:13
Munetsi heads Wolves level at 2-2 with Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251026.jpg
01:36
Kroupi rockets Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_251026.jpg
03:22
Strand Larsen’s penalty gives Wolves hope
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251026.jpg
01:13
Eze powers Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251026.jpg
01:00
Tavernier’s Olimpico gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_burngoal2_251026.jpg
02:07
Flemming’s brace gives Burnley 2-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251026.jpg
01:21
Cash drills Aston Villa ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_burngoal1_251026.jpg
01:21
Flemming blasts Burnley 1-0 ahead of Wolves
oly_asmgs_soelden_odermatt_251026.jpg
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
nbc_pl_garysegment_251026.jpg
04:32
Neville: Liverpool enduring ‘sobering’ start