AFC Championship predictions and odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the AFC playoff picture, identify some surprises on the odds and make their predictions on how the conference will play out
NFC Championship odds and predictions
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed make their predictions for how the NFC will unfold, including how far the Cardinals fire sale will go and whether the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North.
Who will break through to win the Super Bowl?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed make their preseason picks for the result of the Super Bowl. Both feature the Chiefs in the big game, but do they have Kansas City repeating as champions?
AFC West win totals: KC still runs the division
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the win totals for the Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos and Raiders to discuss how they think each squad will do in 2023.
AFC South win totals: Jags ‘class of the division’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed rip through every team in the AFC South to evaluate the potential each organization has entering the 2023 NFL season.
AFC North win totals: BAL could win tight division
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the win totals for the Bengals, Browns, Steelers and Ravens and why Baltimore could just get over its win total for the 2023 season.
AFC East win totals: Bills could be a bubble team
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed predict win totals for the Bills, Jets, Dolphins and Patriots while evaluating each team's schedule for the 2023 season.
NFC East win totals: PHI is a team on a mission
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the win totals for the Eagles, Cowboys, Giants and Commanders to discuss each squad's potential in 2023.
NFC West win totals: 49ers remain at the top
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down win totals for every NFC West team and why the San Francisco 49ers are the 'class' of the division, but will still be faced with some tough tests along the way.
NFC South win totals: NO has an unclear outlook
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the win totals for the Saints, Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers to see which teams they think could surprise people in 2023.
NFC North win totals: GB has edge to win division
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the Lions, Vikings, Bears and Packers to discuss how well they think each squad will do during the 2023 season.
Best non-QB of 21st century: Bracket quarterfinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal the quarterfinal matchups for the bracket, including LaDainian Tomlinson vs. J.J. Watt, Rob Gronkowski vs. Ray Lewis, Aaron Donald vs. Julio Jones and Brian Dawkins vs. Calvin Johnson.